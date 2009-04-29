medindia
Medindia » » » Swine Flu Risk Calculator

Swine Flu Risk Calculator

Swine Flu Risk Calculator

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
3.7
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Swine influenza (swine flu) is a respiratory disease of pigs. It is caused by type A influenza virus (H1N1). Swine flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However human swine flu infections occurred and caused a pandemic in 2009 with several deaths reported worldwide.
Human infections with H1N1 influenza occur in people with direct exposure to pigs (such as workers in swine industry), but cases of human-to-human spread of swine flu are also noted. Human-to-human transmission happens through air droplets from cough or sneeze of people infected with influenza virus.

Know your risk for contracting H1N1 influenza virus and take necessary precautionary steps.
Answer All the Questions
Calculate your Swine Flu Risk
Ethnicity
1. Age of the person 

   Below 5 years
   Between 5 and 65 years
   Above 65 years
2. Is the person overweight /obese (with a BMI of over 27)?

   Yes
   No
3. Is the individual pregnant?

   Yes
   No
4. Is the person on the following medications ?

   Long-term aspirin therapy
   Medication that can weaken immune system like cyclosporin and steroids
   No Therapy
5. Has the person been working in a pig farm?

    Yes
    No
6. Any contact with people suffering from swine flu?

   Yes
   No
7. Has the individual traveled to a country where swine flu cases have been reported?

   Yes
   No
8. Is the person suffering from any of the following chronic conditions ?

   Diabetes
   Asthma
   Heart problems
   Emphysema
   Lung ailments
   Kidney disease
   Immune diseases
   Liver problem like cirrhosis
   Blood disorders
   None of the Above

Swine Flu Facts

2009 H1N1 was first detected in the United States in April 2009

WHO had raised the influenza pandemic alert from phase 4 to phase 5 on April 29th 2009; Phase 4 is characterized by verified human-to-human transmission of an animal or human-animal influenza reassortant virus able to cause “community-level outbreaks.” Phase 5 is characterized by human-to-human spread of the virus into at least two countries in one WHO region

Swine flu is a combination of genes from swines, birds and human flu virus, according to CDC.

H1N1 influenza A virus is contagious and can spread from human to human.

Data reveals that the type A influenza viruses originated in pigs in Asia, but now it has become a human disease. It is spreading very quickly throughout Britain.

Swine flu viruses circulating in U.S. pigs in the recent years are

I) Swine triple reassortant (tr) H1N1

II) trH3N2 

III) trH1N2

People with H1N1 infections are considered potentially contagious one day before the onset of symptoms and can go up to 7 days following the illness. Children might be contagious for a longer duration.

Pregnant women are more vulnerable to swine flu since their immune systems are less effective.

Swine flu symptoms in humans are similar to the symptoms of regular human flu and include cough, sore throat, fever, headaches, body aches, chills and feeling tired.

H1N1 flu viruses are not transmitted by food; one cannot get swine flu from eating pork or pork products. However, eating properly handled pork and pork products is safe; cooking pork at 160 degrees F kills the viruses and food borne pathogens.

Influenza complications include worsening of asthma, pneumonia, confusion, seizures and respiratory failure

Antiviral drugs like oseltamivir (tamiflu) and zanamivir (relenza) are used for the treatment and prevention of swine flu. These two drugs are approved by the FDA for the treatment of flu in both children and adults. Swine flu virus is found to be resistant to amantadine (symmetrel) and rimantadine (flumadine).

Swine flu vaccines:

Two different brands of vaccines have been developed to protect against the virus that causes swine flu. These include

1.Pandemrix vaccine is given as single dose

2.Celvapen vaccine given as two doses, 3 weeks apart.

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Miscellaneous Tools

Weight Loss Calculator

Weight Loss Calculator

Weight Loss Calculator calculates calories needed to lose weight for men and women. Find out the amount of calories burned while doing exercises for weight loss and check the list of low calorie foods.

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from the test also has important tips to protect your hearing.

Blood Donation Due Date Calculator

Blood Donation Due Date Calculator

Are you a blood donor? If yes use our online calculator to find out when you can donate blood again.

Physiotherapy Utilities

Physiotherapy Utilities

Find out the right choice of physiotherapy treatment to treat various physical conditions using the physiotherapy utilities.

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.