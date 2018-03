Obesity Health Center

Obesity leads to overweight and is defined as abnormal or excess accumulation of fat that possess as a health risk. A person with a body mass index or BMI of 30 or more is generally considered obese and that with BMI of over 25 is considered as overweight.



Obesity is a major risk factor for many chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. It is estimated that in the year 2010 overweight and obesity were responsible for 3.4 million deaths, 3.9% of years of life lost, and 3.8% of disability-adjusted life-years worldwide. Once considered to be a problem of affluent and high- income group, overweight and obesity are now dramatically on the rise even among the low- and middle-income group, particularly in urban settings and some developing countries.

