Frame Size Calculator

Frame Size Calculator

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
The optimal weight for an individual is dependent on their frame size as the bone structures vary in size and density from person to person and in men and women.So, before embarking on a diet regime, we suggest that you use this calculator to know your frame size and accordingly plan your weight loss program.
The frame size is determined either using the wrist circumference or the elbow breadth measurements.
Wrist Measurement:
For accuracy, measure your wrist below your wrist bone. This is the smallest point of the wrist.
Elbow breadth measurement:
This can be a little bit cumbersome if you are doing it on yourself and do not have any help.
The person is made to stand straight facing the examiner.
The right arm is extended forward till it is perpendicular to the body.
Then the forearm is lifted up to form 90 degree with fingers pointing upward.
The examiner then measures the greatest breadth of the elbow.
The frame sizes are categorized into three groups:
Small Frame if the elbow measurement is lesser than the value given in the table for a given height
Medium Frame if the elbow measurement ranges between the values given in the table for a given height
Large Frame if the elbow measurement is greater than the value given in the table for a given height

Female Elbow Measurements for Medium Frame
Height
( ft and inches )		 Elbow Breadth
( inches )		 Height
( cm )		 Elbow Breadth
( cm )
4' 10" - 4' 11" 2-1/4"  -  2-1/2" 146 - 148 5.7 – 6.4
5' 0" - 5' 3" 2-1/4"  -  2-1/2" 150 - 158 5.7 – 6.4
5' 4" - 5' 7" 2-3/8"  -  2-5/8" 160 - 168 6.0 – 6.7
5' 8" - 5' 11" 2-3/8"  -  2-5/8" 170 - 178 6.0 – 6.7
6' 0" - 6' 4" 2-1/2"  -  2-3/4" 180 - 190 6.3 – 7.0
Male Elbow Measurements for Medium Frame
Height
( ft and inches )		 Elbow Breadth
( inches )		 Height
( cm )		 Elbow Breadth
( cm )
5' 2" - 5' 3" 2-1/2"  -  2-7/8" 155 - 158 6.4 – 7.0
5' 4" - 5' 7" 2-5/8"  -  2-7/8" 160 - 168 6.7 – 7.3
5' 8" - 5' 11" 2-3/4"  -  2" 170 - 178 7.0 – 7.5
6' 0" - 6' 3" 2-3/4"  -  3-1/8" 180 - 188 7.0 – 7.9
6' 4" - 6' 7" 2-7/8"  -  3-1/4" 190 - 198 7.3 – 8.3

Click here to calculate the optimal weight for your body frame

wolfie77 

my wife has a child like elbow n i was wondering is there any possiable way of haven it fix.

jewel 

if wrist is 16.5 and height is 166.5 how i calculate. that calculator has no fraction number

