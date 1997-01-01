Frame Size Calculator

Elbow breadth measurement:

This can be a little bit cumbersome if you are doing it on yourself and do not have any help.

. The person is made to stand straight facing the examiner.

. The right arm is extended forward till it is perpendicular to the body.

. Then the forearm is lifted up to form 90 degree with fingers pointing upward.

. The examiner then measures the greatest breadth of the elbow.

The frame sizes are categorized into three groups: Small Frame if the elbow measurement is lesser than the value given in the table for a given height Medium Frame if the elbow measurement ranges between the values given in the table for a given height Large Frame if the elbow measurement is greater than the value given in the table for a given height