Height and Weight by Body Frame for Adults

Height and Weight by Body Frame for Adults

Height and Weight by Body Frame for Adults

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Find your ideal body weight for a given height and body frame using Medindia’s Ideal Height - Weight Calculator for Adults.
To find out your frame type simply place your thumb and index finger around your wrist. If your finger overlaps the thumb, your frame is a Small Frame. If they touch, your frame is a Medium Frame. If they do not touch, your frame is a Large Frame. If you want more accurate results you can use our Frame Size Calculator.

Click here to calculate your Body Frame Size - using the Wrist measurement
Select your details
Gender * Male    Female
Height * cm   (or)
Feet   inch(es)
* Required

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
shivani03 

Do running, exercise, lifting as much as you can, take a balanced diet, will gain height and weight.

wkirby1 

I think that as long you have a balanced diet, exercise regulary, and keep sugars to a minimum whether it be the comsumption of sugary fruits or junk food, your body will naturally be where it needs to be.

kennedyobrien 

which hand should you use to place your thumb and index finger around your wrist?

janghela 

my hight & wait very less so please solution give me

Find a Doctor

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
