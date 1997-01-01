medindia
Calculate Ideal Body Weight for Adults

Calculate Ideal Body Weight for Adults

Knowing your ideal body weight is the first significant step towards good health. Improper weight management leads to many lifestyle diseases. The Ideal body weight for adults calculator is a useful tool to check the appropriate weight for the given height of an individual.
Interesting Facts

  • Body-growth in men occurs till the age of 25. After which the weight normally remains constant.
  • 60% of body weight is water among males and 50% among females.

srmcurology 

Does the ideal weight not depend on the body frame type.

no_worries 

davidali: eat like there is no tomorrow.. non veg and have lots of beer.. food will let you gain weight and beer will give u a belly to maintain..

davidali 

Hi sir, my age is 23, weight is 44 and height is 5.4, what I have to do to improve my height and physic

21285hemant 

i like my body

manorma 

hi i m 5feet 5inches ,what should be my ideal weight . oterwise it is useful calculator

