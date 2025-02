Our aim is to provide people with unbiased and authentic information With the collection of over 12000+ articles, Medindia's Trusted Health Content looks to provide valuable information on topics related health, disease prevention and wellness. Our curated content reflects our commitment to bringing you the best-quality information, current as well as timeless and authentic. Each of our topics is reviewed multiple times by healthcare professionals and doctors before being published. Our information is regularly validated using tools from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Library of Medicine (NLM) and Pubmed database. Our "Doctor Consultant" articles are edited by a senior doctor where they use their expertise on how to manage certain ailments. In summary Medindia is dedicated to empowering consumers and healthcare professionals with authentic, accurate, timely health information. With the collection of over 12000+ articles, Medindia's Trusted Health Content looks to provide valuable information on topics related health, disease prevention and wellness. Our curated content reflects our commitment to bringing you the best-quality information, current as well as timeless and authentic. Each of our topics is reviewed multiple times by healthcare professionals and doctors before being published. Our information is regularly validated using tools from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Library of Medicine (NLM) and Pubmed database. Our "Doctor Consultant" articles are edited by a senior doctor where they use their expertise on how to manage certain ailments.In summary Medindia is dedicated to empowering consumers and healthcare professionals with authentic, accurate, timely health information.