Breathe Better: Yoga Techniques to Combat City Pollution

Don't let pollution weigh down your breath. Discover yoga practices and indoor tips to strengthen your lungs and breathe easy, even in the city.

Highlights: Yoga breathing exercises like Bhastrika and Nadishodhan can cleanse your lungs, increasing resilience against air pollution

Improving indoor air quality with purifying plants and air purifiers can significantly reduce the impact of city pollution on your health

Simple yoga poses like Bhujangasana and Ustrasana can enhance lung capacity, helping you breathe better in polluted environments



Protecting Our Health Amid Air Pollution

Top 3 Ways to Improve Indoor Air Quality

Air-purifying plants: Incorporate Snake Plant, Aloe Vera, and Peace Lily into your living space. They require minimal maintenance but effectively filter interior air (1).

Invest in air purifiers: High-quality air purifiers can considerably reduce indoor air pollution (2).

Clean regularly: Dust and allergens can accumulate indoors, so keeping your home clean can help you avoid respiratory problems.

Yogasanas and Breathing Exercises to Overcome the Negative Impact of Poor Air Quality

Bhastrika Pranayama: Want to increase your energy and lung power? Bellows Breathe is your go-to. Short, powerful breaths stimulate the respiratory system. In just a few minutes, you will be recharged.

Nadishodhan Pranayama: This relaxing technique regulates the nervous system and cleanses the respiratory passageways. Sit comfortably and alternate nostril closures with your thumb and ring finger, inhaling through one and expelling through the other.

Bhujangasana: This position expands the chest and develops the back muscles. Lie on your stomach, palms beneath your shoulders, and raise your chest as you inhale. Hold the position for 15 to 20 seconds before releasing.

Ustrasana: It is a backward-bending pose that enhances lung capacity and posture. Kneel with your legs hip-width apart, put your hands on your heels, and gradually arch your back while inhaling deeply. Hold for 10-15 seconds and exhale as you let go.

Shitali Pranayama: Roll your tongue like a tube, inhale deeply, and expel through the nose. This approach cools the body and relaxes the respiratory system, which is especially useful on hot days.



Breathing is the one thing we do without thinking, yet it is the most important function for keeping us alive and healthy, both mentally and physically. However, if you live in a city like Delhi, you are aware that each breath might feel heavier when pollution levels rise, particularly during the festival season.So, how do we protect ourselves when the air quality plummets? While we cannot eliminate pollution immediately, we can strengthen our lungs and increase our resilience- and yoga can help.With a few mindful techniques, you can transform your breathing from a struggle to a source of strength. However, the first step is to establish a better home atmosphere.Incorporating yoga asanas and breathing exercises into your daily practice can assist your body overcome the impacts of poor air quality. These practices not only cleanse your lungs but also boost their capacity and resistance.By including yoga and a few thoughtful behaviors into your daily routine, you may better prepare yourself to tackle the challenges of pollution. Remember, every small move you take to improve your lungs and general health adds up. With practice, yoga can help shift your breath from something strained by the outer world to a source of inner power and vitality.So, take your first deep, conscious breath and live fully.Source-Medindia