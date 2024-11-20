Orbiting Minds: The Cognitive Challenges of Astronauts in Space

Astronauts have been found to process certain tasks more slowly in space, but there are no signs of lasting cognitive decline.



‘Can space travel cause permanent cognitive decline? Staying six months in space slowed astronauts' attention and memory, but their cognitive health remained intact. #cognitivedecline #spacetravel #mentalhealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Cognitive Performance of Astronauts in Space

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cognitive Performance in ISS Astronauts on 6-month Low Earth Orbit Missions



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement

Space Brain: Speed Slows, Accuracy Stays

Advertisement

How the Brain Reacts Under Stress?

Cognitive Performance in ISS Astronauts on 6-month Low Earth Orbit Missions - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/physiology/articles/10.3389/fphys.2024.1451269/full)

A stay in space puts intense stress on the human body. Astronauts face the effects of radiation, zero gravity, challenging working conditions, and lack of sleep, all of which can affect the brain and cognitive function. Despite this, they must perform difficult tasks, where even small mistakes can lead to serious consequences.Little is known, however, about whether astronauts’ cognitive performance changes while in space. Now, working with 25 astronauts who spent an average of six month on the International Space Station (ISS), researchers in the US have examined changes in a wide range of cognitive performance domains. This dataset makes up the largest sample of cognitive performance data from professional astronauts published to date.“We show that there is no evidence of any significant cognitive impairment or neurodegenerative decline in astronauts spending six months on the ISS,” said Dr. Sheena Dev, a researcher at NASA’s Behavioral Health and Performance Laboratory and first author of the). “Living and working in space was not associated with widespread cognitive impairment that would be suggestive of significant brain damage.”Astronauts underwent a series of tests developed to assess a range of cognitive domains using 10 subtests. For each of these tests, the researchers measured speed and accuracy at five time points: pre-mission, early and late flight respectively, as well as at 10 and 30 days after landing.The results showed that responses to tasks assessing processing speed, working memory, and attention were slower than on Earth, but they were no less accurate. These changes, however, did not persist equally long. “Slowed performance on attention, for example, was only observed early during the mission while slowed performance on processing speed did not return to baseline levels until after the mission ended and crew were back on Earth,” Dev pointed out.Overall,, and the researchers did not find evidence that would suggest damage to the central nervous system during a six-month space mission.The results showed that some cognitive domains were more susceptible to be impacted than others. “Even on Earth, processing speed, working memory, and attention are cognitive domains that can show temporary changes when an individual is under stress. Other domains, such as memory, are less vulnerable to stressors. For example, if you happen to have a really busy day but couldn’t get much sleep the night before, you might feel like it’s hard to pay attention or that you need more time to complete tasks,” explained Dev.Astronauts are exposed to these stressors, too, but additional stressors that are unique to space also take their toll. “We found that the most vulnerable domains while astronauts are aboard the ISS are the same as those that are more susceptible to stressors on Earth,” Dev said.The researchers said that their study can help them understand which changes in cognitive performance might be expected when humans go to extreme environments. What the study didn’t show, however, is why those changes happened, the researchers cautioned. It also didn’t set out to assess whether astronauts’ operational performance suffered. “It could be that even in areas with observed declines, astronauts were still able to compensate and effectively complete their tasks,” Dev said.Once astronauts start traveling deeper into space – to the moon or Mars, for example – this data from the low Earth orbit can also provide a comparison which can help detect cognitive changes brought about by increased radiation exposure and extended communication delays more quickly, the researchers concluded.Source-Eurekalert