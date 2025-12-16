AI Loneliness Trap? Chatbots are Not Companions

Clinicians call to screen patients for problematic AI chatbot use amidst rising emotional connection.
The use of AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, and Copilot is thriving high among teenagers. Experts highlight the risk of emotional attachment with AI for reducing social isolation that lacks real human empathy.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
AI chatbots and the loneliness crisis
Go to source) This warning is set against national environment, as loneliness is recognized as a major public health issue rather than smoking or obesity crisis.
The data was based on a study by The BMJ group on account of the Christmas issue. Clinicians emphasize the demand for existing, proven evidence-based strategies to navigate loneliness and social isolation.
The problematic AI use has high impact on younger people, especially in high-risk period like holidays. The BMJ experts warn that relying on AI chatbots to fight loneliness could pose serious psychological risks.
Teenagers Turn to AI for Satisfying and Serious ConversationsIn the UK, nearly half of adults (25.9 million) report feeling lonely either occasionally, sometimes, always, or often; with almost 1 in 10 experiencing chronic loneliness (defined as feeling lonely “often or always”). Younger people (aged 16-24 years) are also affected.
Given these trends, it’s no wonder that many are looking to alternative sources for companionship and emotional support, say the authors. ChatGPT, for example, has around 810 million weekly active users worldwide, and some reports place therapy and companionship as a top reason for use.
Among younger people, one study found a third of teenagers use AI companions for social interaction, with 1 in 10 reporting that the AI conversations are more satisfying than human conversations, and 1 in 3 reporting that they would choose AI companions over humans for serious conversations.
Recognizing Problematic Chatbot Use as a New Mental Health CrisisIn light of this evidence, they say it seems prudent to consider problematic chatbot use as a new environmental risk factor when assessing a patient with mental state disturbance.
In these cases, they propose that clinicians should begin with a gentle enquiry on problematic chatbot use, particularly during holiday periods when vulnerable populations are most at risk, followed if necessary by more directed questions to assess compulsive use patterns, dependency, and emotional attachment.
Leveraging Potential AI Benefits While Prioritizing Proven Human StrategiesThey acknowledge that AI might bring benefits for improving accessibility and support for individuals experiencing loneliness, and say empirical studies are needed “to characterise the prevalence and nature of risks of human-chatbot interactions, to develop clinical competencies in assessing patients’ AI use, to implement evidence based interventions for problematic dependency, and to advocate for regulatory frameworks that prioritise long term wellbeing over superficial and myopic engagement metrics.”
Meanwhile, focusing and building on evidence-based strategies for reducing social isolation and loneliness are paramount, they conclude.
