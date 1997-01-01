medindia
Daily Vitamin Requirement Chart
Worried about vitamin deficiency? Are you taking too many vitamins pills in a day? The Daily Vitamin Requirement Chart can calculate your daily recommended multivitamin requirement, its sources and the symptoms of its deficiency.
Both deficiency or overdose of vitamins can harm you. Vitamins like minerals are necessary for normal growth and healthy maintenance of our body. Remember we cannot synthesize vitamins or minerals and we need to rely on foods and food supplements for our everyday needs.

There are thirteen essential vitamins and they are divided into two categories, water-soluble and fat-soluble vitamins. The water-soluble ones include Vitamin C and the B group of Vitamins. These are not stored by the body and are easily depleted. The fat-soluble vitamins A, D, and E remain in the body for longer periods of time.
A Few Interesting Facts about Vitamins

  • Vitamin A is derived from carotenes present in various foods and alpha-carotenes are the richest sources of vitamin A.
  • The fat-soluble vitamins, A, D, E & K, can be stored in the body fat and can be utilized for the body metabolism as and when required.
  • Whereas the water-soluble vitamins, B & C, cannot be stored in the body for too long and any excess is excreted in the urine, thus necessitating the regular intake of these vitamins.
  • Smoking just one cigarette can destroy vitamin C equivalent to that contained in one Orange fruit.
  • A High dose of Iron supplements can interact with antibiotics and make them less effective in fighting infections.
  • High doses of vitamin B6, which is used to combat premenstrual tension, can cause nerve damage.
  • Over dose of Vitamin A during pregnancy can harm the unborn child.

