Worried about vitamin deficiency? Are you taking too many vitamins pills in a day?
The Daily Vitamin Requirement Chart can calculate your daily recommended multivitamin requirement, its sources and the symptoms of its deficiency.
Both deficiency or overdose of vitamins can harm you. Vitamins like minerals are necessary for normal growth and healthy maintenance of our body.
Remember we cannot synthesize vitamins or minerals and we need to rely on foods and food supplements for our everyday needs.
There are thirteen essential vitamins and they are divided into two categories, water-soluble and fat-soluble vitamins.
The water-soluble ones include Vitamin C and the B group of Vitamins. These are not stored by the body and are easily depleted. The fat-soluble vitamins A, D, and E remain in the body for longer periods of time.