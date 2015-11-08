Blood - Sugar Chart

Diabetes is a condition where success of treatment depends on how well you keep your blood sugar controlled. Use Medindia's Blood Sugar Calculator if you have recently got tested for blood glucose level or taken an Oral Glucose Tolerance Test. Over a period of time you will learn how to manage the condition yourself and will understand why your sugar level fluctuates. Diabetes is a condition where success of treatment depends on how well you keep your blood sugar controlled. Use Medindia's Blood Sugar Calculator if you have recently got tested for blood glucose level or taken an Oral Glucose Tolerance Test. Over a period of time you will learn how to manage the condition yourself and will understand why your sugar level fluctuates.

Blood sugar chart provides descriptions of blood sugar values in terms of mg/dl depending on the test type – Fasting sugar, post-meal or post prandial and Glucose tolerance test (GTT) for a normal person, in early diabetes and in established diabetes. Use this chart to monitor your blood sugar level. Blood sugar chart provides descriptions of blood sugar values in terms of mg/dl depending on the test type – Fasting sugar, post-meal or post prandial and Glucose tolerance test (GTT) for a normal person, in early diabetes and in established diabetes. Use this chart to monitor your blood sugar level.

Blood Sugar Chart Category Fasting Value (mg/dl) Post Prandial (mg/dl) Minimum Value Maximum Value Value 2 hours after consuming glucose Normal 70 100 Less than 140 Early Diabetes 101 126 140 to 200 Established Diabetes More than 126 - More than 200

Important Facts About Blood Sugar Glucose is a simple sugar and is one of the primary molecules which serve as energy sources for both plants and animals.

Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, helps maintain normal blood sugar levels.

Uncontrolled or high blood sugar levels can lead to health complications such as blindness, heart disease, kidney disease.

Increase in concentration of glucose in the blood leads to a condition called "diabetic coma" or hyperglycemia.

