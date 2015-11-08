medindia
Medindia » » » Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
4.1
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

English French Spanish Hindi
Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Diabetes is a condition where success of treatment depends on how well you keep your blood sugar controlled. Use Medindia's Blood Sugar Calculator if you have recently got tested for blood glucose level or taken an Oral Glucose Tolerance Test. Over a period of time you will learn how to manage the condition yourself and will understand why your sugar level fluctuates.
Blood sugar chart provides descriptions of blood sugar values in terms of mg/dl depending on the test type – Fasting sugar, post-meal or post prandial and Glucose tolerance test (GTT) for a normal person, in early diabetes and in established diabetes. Use this chart to monitor your blood sugar level.
Blood Sugar Chart
Category Fasting Value (mg/dl) Post Prandial (mg/dl)
Minimum Value Maximum Value Value 2 hours after consuming glucose
Normal 70 100 Less than 140
Early Diabetes 101 126 140 to 200
Established Diabetes More than 126 - More than 200
Blood Sugar Calculator
Choose Test Type *
Select the Blood Glucose Value Type * mg / dl    mmol / L
Select the Blood Glucose Value*
* Required
(Note: This interpretation does not apply if you are pregnant)

Diabetes Control Chart

Important Facts About Blood Sugar

  • Glucose is a simple sugar and is one of the primary molecules which serve as energy sources for both plants and animals.
  • Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, helps maintain normal blood sugar levels.
  • Uncontrolled or high blood sugar levels can lead to health complications such as blindness, heart disease, kidney disease.
  • Increase in concentration of glucose in the blood leads to a condition called "diabetic coma" or hyperglycemia.

Diabetes Wallet Card

Click Here to Download "Diabetes Wallet Card"

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
sunil 

Repeat your blood sugar level please as you maybe prediabetic, take daily exercise

rajcalgary2016 

my fasting blood sugar level is 97 then i took breakfast then measured after two hours it is 185 Am I diabetic

mrwhiskers 

how many calories is the relation to mg/dl for instance 327 three hours after meal and 1 .5 hrs. after moderately intense 45 min exercise, walking 3.5 mph[300 - cal.] 65 yoa 240 lbs.

danny-ny 

Hi, my recent fasting blood glucose level is 93, but a1c is 6.1 Which number takes precedence? Am I pre-diabetic? Thanks a lot Danny Sunday, Nov 8, 2015

sophai 

Useful information

View all Comments (139)

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Diabetes Tools

Waist to Hip Ratio

Waist to Hip Ratio

Your waist to hip ratio indicates your body type (pear or apple) and determines your risks for heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and stroke.

American Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator or Gestational Diabetes Calculator

American Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator or Gestational Diabetes Calculator

American pregnancy diabetes calculator cautions you about the chance of having diabetes when you are pregnant. Pregnancy Diabetes can affect both the mother and the baby.

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Weight Loss Calculator

Weight Loss Calculator

Weight Loss Calculator calculates calories needed to lose weight for men and women. Find out the amount of calories burned while doing exercises for weight loss and check the list of low calorie foods.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.