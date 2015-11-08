Diabetes is a condition where success of treatment depends on how well you keep your blood sugar controlled. Use Medindia's Blood Sugar Calculator if you have recently got tested for blood glucose level or taken an Oral Glucose Tolerance Test. Over a period of time you will learn how to manage the condition yourself and will understand why your sugar level fluctuates.
Blood sugar chart provides descriptions of blood sugar values in terms of mg/dl depending on the test type – Fasting sugar, post-meal or post prandial and Glucose tolerance test (GTT) for a normal person, in early diabetes and in established diabetes. Use this chart to monitor your blood sugar level.
Repeat your blood sugar level please as you maybe prediabetic, take daily exercise
my fasting blood sugar level is 97 then i took breakfast then measured after two hours it is 185 Am I diabetic
how many calories is the relation to mg/dl for instance 327 three hours after meal and 1 .5 hrs. after moderately intense 45 min exercise, walking 3.5 mph[300 - cal.] 65 yoa 240 lbs.
Hi, my recent fasting blood glucose level is 93, but a1c is 6.1 Which number takes precedence? Am I pre-diabetic? Thanks a lot Danny Sunday, Nov 8, 2015
