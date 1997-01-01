medindia
Medindia » » » Death Clock / Life Span Clock

Death Clock / Life Span Clock

Death Clock / Life Span Clock

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
3.9
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Death Clock / Life Span Clock gives you the approximate year of your death. Figure out how many more precious seconds have you got to live!

Friendly reminder that life is slipping away....
Date of birth*  
Gender*
Mode*
*Required 

Five Tips to Live Longer:

Live an active lifestyle – exercise, pick up new hobbies and have a positive attitude.
Laughter helps you live longer. So keep your moods up.
Learn to relax and slow down. Enjoy your work and day.
Eat healthy food with lots of greens with occasional red wine.
Sleep for at least 7 hrs daily.
Life is tragic simply because the earth turns and the sun inexorably rises and sets, and one day, for each of us, the sun will go down for the last, last time. Perhaps the whole root of our trouble, the human trouble, is that we will sacrifice all the beauty of our lives, will imprison ourselves in totems, taboos, crosses, blood sacrifices, steeples, mosques, races, armies, flags, nations, in order to deny the fact of death, which is the only fact we have.(James Baldwin, 1962)

Check the Stress unit based on your life events

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
gaprasad 

Positive thinking......courageous

NITINEDAKE123 

Dear sir, Thank you for your Life Span Calculator. Can you arrange to provide the clock in the physical form. This will require to set date of birth and that will show life consumed and balance to be consumed. This will be very beneficial for all human being. thanks.

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Lifestyle Interactive Tools

Depression Screening Test

Depression Screening Test

Online Depression Screening Test tells if you have mild or chronic depression based on your depression symptoms. Learn how to deal with depression by using this self-assessment calculator.

Sex Calculator

Sex Calculator

Find out how many times you have had sexual intercourse in your lifetime. Also read top ten stimulating sex facts.

Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator

Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator

We all wish to live a long and fruitful life. The life expectancy calculator may just be what the doctor ordered for those curious to know their life expectancy.

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer’s Risk Assessment Calculator is a tool to measure the level of Alzheimer’s disease. It also provides tips to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Smoking Risk Calculator

Smoking Risk Calculator

Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.