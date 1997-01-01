Cigarette Smoking Risk Calculator is a powerful and interesting calculator that predicts the loss in one's lifespan due to smoking. The prediction is only an approximate assessment of smoking risks to health. Remember smoking is a trigger factor not only for lung cancer and bladder cancer but also heart disease.
Answer the following questions to calculate the number of 'days lost' due to smoking.
The purpose of this calculator is to dissuade you from smoking. Remember, the overall treatment outcome of Lung Cancer is poor and once developed there are over 90% chances that you will die due to the cancer.
It is time to stop thinking that smoking does not have serious harmful effects on your body and your pocket! Remember, it's never too late to quit; save your life and your money.
