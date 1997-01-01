Smoking Risk Calculator

Cigarette Smoking Risk Calculator is a powerful and interesting calculator that predicts the loss in one's lifespan due to smoking. The prediction is only an approximate assessment of smoking risks to health. Remember smoking is a trigger factor not only for lung cancer and bladder cancer but also heart disease.

Select Your details Age * Select 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 Sex * Male Female Ethnicity * Asian African Caucasian Hispanics Other population groups When did you start smoking?(approx.) * Day 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Month Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Year Did you quit smoking? * Select No Yes When did you quit smoking? Day 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Month Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Year Number of cigarettes per day * Select 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 * Required

Important Facts about Cigarette Smoking There are nearly 69 cancer-causing chemicals in the tobacco smoke.

Smoking increases the risk of lung cancer by nearly 15 to 30 times and also doubles the risk of heart attack.

There is absolutely no safer limit of exposure to tobacco smoke and on average smokers die 13 to 14 years earlier.

Secondhand tobacco smoke causes approx. 600,000 premature deaths every year.

Quit smoking at the age of 30 to reduce the risk of premature death by nearly 90%.

Quitting at the age of 50 reduces the risk of premature death by 50%.

Quitting at the age of 60 and above still makes a difference and enhances the chance of living longer than those who continue to smoke.

Answer the following questions to calculate the number of 'days lost' due to smoking.The purpose of this calculator is to dissuade you from smoking. Remember, the overall treatment outcome of Lung Cancer is poor and once developed there are over 90% chances that you will die due to the cancer.