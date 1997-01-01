medindia
Smoking Risk Calculator

Smoking Risk Calculator

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Cigarette Smoking Risk Calculator is a powerful and interesting calculator that predicts the loss in one's lifespan due to smoking. The prediction is only an approximate assessment of smoking risks to health. Remember smoking is a trigger factor not only for lung cancer and bladder cancer but also heart disease.

Answer the following questions to calculate the number of 'days lost' due to smoking.
Select Your details
Age *
Sex * Male Female
Ethnicity *
When did you start smoking?(approx.) *
Did you quit smoking? *
Number of cigarettes per day *
* Required
The purpose of this calculator is to dissuade you from smoking. Remember, the overall treatment outcome of Lung Cancer is poor and once developed there are over 90% chances that you will die due to the cancer.

Important Facts about Cigarette Smoking

  • There are nearly 69 cancer-causing chemicals in the tobacco smoke.
  • Smoking increases the risk of lung cancer by nearly 15 to 30 times and also doubles the risk of heart attack.
  • There is absolutely no safer limit of exposure to tobacco smoke and on average smokers die 13 to 14 years earlier.
  • Secondhand tobacco smoke causes approx. 600,000 premature deaths every year.
  • Quit smoking at the age of 30 to reduce the risk of premature death by nearly 90%.
  • Quitting at the age of 50 reduces the risk of premature death by 50%.
  • Quitting at the age of 60 and above still makes a difference and enhances the chance of living longer than those who continue to smoke.

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Krishna-Shekhawat 

It is time to stop thinking that smoking does not have serious harmful effects on your body and your pocket! Remember, it's never too late to quit; save your life and your money.

meganflores 

For the past few years I have had difficulty working out in yard, then in 2015 it got harder and harder to breathe. After many tests, it was a CT scan that showed COPD, emphysema and scarring in my lungs. I quit smoking 8 years ago but the damage has been done. I got to a point I couldn't catch my breath and was coughing so hard I thought the top of my head would blow off, nothing was really working to help my condition. Finally i started on COPD herbal formula. I used the herbal remedy for 7 weeks, its effects on COPD is amazing, all my symptoms gradually faded away, i breath very more freely now! Megan Flores New Jersey, USA.

wyo 

Well i have found this website which actually gives you the cost according to your current inflation cost . There might be different price for different cigarettes.. Check this website out , its pretty cool. bigdecisions.com smoking-will-cost-you

robertoliver 

I was addicted to rolled cigarettes, especially it called "kretek" made in Indonesia that I bought at Bali Cigarettes I really enjoyed it taste and I still can not move to the filtered ones. But most importantly, I always smoke alone without anyone else around me.

