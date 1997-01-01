medindia
Blood Group Calculator

Blood Group Calculator

ABO Blood group calculator shows what could be the blood group or blood type of a child, given the blood groups of biological parents.
The discovery of A, B, O and combination blood groups by Dr. Karl Landsteiner made it possible to determine a person’s blood group based on a characteristic of specific substances on the surface of red blood cells.

The two most important classifications to describe blood groups in humans are ABO and the Rhesus factor (Rh factor). Knowledge of one’s blood group is important for medical reasons. In case of blood transfusion, it is critical that a person gets the same or compatible blood type.

When describing the Blood type the Rh +ve or -ve is written as O+ve or AB+ve or O-ve or AB-ve. The Rh type is especially important in Pregnancy because, Rh incompatibility that happens when the mother's blood group is Rh negative and her fetus' blood group is Rh positive, can harm the fetus and cause pregnancy complications.

Find Your Blood Group
Mother's Group *
Father's Group *
Mother's Rh Type*
Father's Rh Type*
Landsteiner worked out a chart which is the basis of successful blood transfusion today.
Blood Group Compatible Blood Type Who can Receive the Blood
AA and AB
BB and AB
ABAB
OA, B, AB and O

Jigs4213 

My partner and I are planning to start a family. I have blood type AB positive and my partner is also AB positive. I understand that there may be some complications to build pregnancy or miscarriage baby? Please can you advise me on this matter?

littlegirl1403 

We are considering using donor eggs to get pregnant, is it a good idea to use a donor that has my the mothers blood type?

SUDIP.1986 

Me and my wife both blood groups are O . Should there any problem for baby??

mariam143 

How to identify father of baby aside from blood

Tanmay11 

my blood group is A and my wife is O then what would be my child blood is? plz help me m confuse.... is any possibility to my child blood group is B

