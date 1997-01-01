Blood Group Calculator

Blood Group Calculator Average

3.5 21 user Comments Rating : 12345 Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Font : A- A+



ABO Blood group calculator shows what could be the blood group or blood type of a child, given the blood groups of biological parents.

The discovery of A, B, O and combination blood groups by Dr. Karl Landsteiner made it possible to determine a person’s blood group based on a characteristic of specific substances on the surface of red blood cells. ABO Blood group calculator shows what could be the blood group or blood type of a child, given the blood groups of biological parents.The discovery of A, B, O and combination blood groups by Dr. Karl Landsteiner made it possible to determine a person’s blood group based on a characteristic of specific substances on the surface of red blood cells.



Click Here To View Blood Group - Animation



The two most important classifications to describe blood groups in humans are ABO and the Rhesus factor (Rh factor). Knowledge of one’s blood group is important for medical reasons. In case of blood transfusion, it is critical that a person gets the same or compatible blood type.



When describing the Blood type the Rh +ve or -ve is written as O+ve or AB+ve or O-ve or AB-ve. The Rh type is especially important in Pregnancy because, Rh incompatibility that happens when the mother's blood group is Rh negative and her fetus' blood group is Rh positive, can harm the fetus and cause pregnancy complications. The two most important classifications to describe blood groups in humans are ABO and the Rhesus factor (Rh factor). Knowledge of one’s blood group is important for medical reasons. In case of blood transfusion, it is critical that a person gets the same or compatible blood type.When describing the Blood type the Rh +ve or -ve is written as O+ve or AB+ve or O-ve or AB-ve. The Rh type is especially important in Pregnancy because, Rh incompatibility that happens when the mother's blood group is Rh negative and her fetus' blood group is Rh positive, can harm the fetus and cause pregnancy complications.

Find Your Blood Group Mother's Group * Select A B O AB Father's Group * Select A B O AB Mother's Rh Type * Select Rh+ Rh- Father's Rh Type * Select Rh+ Rh- * Required

Blood Group Compatible Blood Type Who can Receive the Blood A A and AB B B and AB AB AB O A, B, AB and O

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.

You May Also Like

Landsteiner worked out a chart which is the basis of successful blood transfusion today.