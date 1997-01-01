medindia
Teeth Chart- Types of Teeth, Functions and Location
Do you know how many canines and molars are present in your mouth? Use this application to find more about various types of teeth and their functions. The teeth chart also indicates the location of teeth in the oral cavity.
Facts

  • We have 32 permanent teeth, arranged in pairs in the upper and lower jaws.
  • A tooth has two parts - crown and root. Crown stays above the gum while the root stays below the gum line.
  • The hard white covering of the tooth is enamel, hardest material of the body.
  • Plaque forming bacteria produce an acid, which erodes the enamel and leads to cavities.
  • Wisdom tooth is a third molar which appears in early teens or late twenties.

Allena 

it is very informative information about teeth and it function.i really like it.thank for sharing.

Davidmoose 

There are really basic information about teeth. Thank you for this post.

sivakumar99 

useful calculator!

