Generally speaking the average life expectancy at birth depends on the country in which you were born. For example if you were born in Monaco you can be expected to live for up to almost 90 years but if you were born in Chad (in Central Africa) your life expectancy is likely to be approximately 49 years. This calculator does not differentiate between male or female population. Generally females live longer than males. Whatever your life span, live happily for you only live once.