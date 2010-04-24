medindia
Deadly Facts About Death

Deadly Facts About Death

Compiled by Dr. Sunil Shroff | Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 24, 2010
'Death is more universal than life;
everyone dies but not everyone lives'. - A. Sachs

Read top ten ‘deadly facts’ about death itself.

1. Each year about 56 million people die around the world.

2. 35 million of theses deaths are due to non-communicable diseases

3. 17.5 million deaths occur from cardiovascular or heart diseases.

4. 7.6 million deaths are due to cancer

5. 7.1 million people deaths are related to high blood pressure.

6. 4.4 million succumb to high levels of cholesterol.

7. 2.6 million deaths occur due to Obesity and its related problems like developing diabetes or high blood pressure.

8. Around 1 million people die from diabetes.

9. 465,000 women died due to breast cancer in 2007

10. 20,000 people in the world are daily dying due to cancer.

