'Death is more universal than life;
everyone dies but not everyone lives'. - A. Sachs
Read top ten ‘deadly facts
’ about death itself.
1. Each year about 56 million people die
around the world.
2. 35 million
of theses deaths are due to non-communicable diseases
3. 17.5 million
deaths occur from cardiovascular or heart diseases
.
4. 7.6 million
deaths are due to cancer
5. 7.1 million
people deaths are related to high blood pressure
.
6. 4.4 million
succumb to high levels of cholesterol
.
7. 2.6 million
deaths occur due to Obesity
and its related problems like developing diabetes or high blood pressure.
8. Around 1 million
people die from diabetes
.
9. 465,000 women
died due to breast cancer
in 2007
10. 20,000 people
in the world are daily dying due to cancer
.
References:
1. www.cancer.org/downloads/STT/Global_Cancer_Facts_and_Figures _2007_rev.pdf
2. http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2003/pr27/en/
3. http://www.aminumber12.org/HepatitisBandC.aspx