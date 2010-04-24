Deadly Facts About Death

Read top ten ‘’ about death itself.1. Each year aboutaround the world.2.of theses deaths are due to3.deaths occur from cardiovascular or4.deaths are due to5.people deaths are related to6.succumb to high levels of7.deaths occur due toand its related problems like developing diabetes or high blood pressure.8. Aroundpeople die from9.died due toin 200710.in the world are daily dying due to1. www.cancer.org/downloads/STT/Global_Cancer_Facts_and_Figures _2007_rev.pdf2. http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2003/pr27/en/3. http://www.aminumber12.org/HepatitisBandC.aspx

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.