Top 10 Must Know Facts on Poisoning

Metals such as lead , arsenic and mercury

Household products, such as laundry powder or furniture polish

In India, poisoning accounts for about 30% of suicides. Insecticides, rodenticides, snakebites, alcohols, sedative hypnotics, opioids, and pain medication are some of most common causes of poisoning.

In 2015, the U.S Poison control center, provided telephonic help for nearly 2.2 million poison exposure cases.

At least 1 poison exposure case is reported every 15 seconds.

In the same year, nearly 78.4% unintentional, 17.6% intentional and 2.4% adverse poisoning cases were reported.

47% nearly half of the poison exposure were reported by children under the age of 6, followed by adults (34%) and then teens at about 8%.

The highest incidence rate of about 8,243 and 7903 exposures/100,000 children were reported by 1 and 2 year old children.

Poisoning, in children, can be prevented to a large extent by keeping drugs and harmful substances out of their reach.

Adults aged 50 years or older reported a fewer than 300 exposures/100 population.

In 2012 there were about 41,502 reported drug poisoning deaths and according to the US poison control center, 91% of unintentional poisoning were because of drug overdose - especially from opioid pain medication.