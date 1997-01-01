medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Facts

Top Ten Facts About Prostate Cancer

Top Ten Facts About Prostate Cancer

Compiled by Dr. Sunil Shroff | Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
4
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

  1. Prostate cancer is one of the most controversial cancers in both diagnosis and treatment.

  2. If
    you’re cursed with a cancer - this is the one to ask for!!

  3. Prostate cancer is more aggressive in a black person than a white person

  4. This is the second commonest cancer that affect men after lung cancer

  5. The risk of developing prostate cancer increases after the age of 50 years. Majority of prostate cancer are diagnosed in men over 65 years.

  6. There are over 2 million American men currently living with prostate cancer.

  7. Charles B. Huggins in 1941 was awarded a Nobel prize for understanding that prostate cancer was dependent on testosterone for its growth and spread and this could be reversed by giving estrogens, the so called ‘Chemical Castration’.

  8. Prostate Specific Antigen - a marker to diagnose prostate cancer was first used in forensic investigation to determine if a stain on the undergarment was due to semen or not.

  9. The use of ‘robotics in surgery’ is most commonly deployed for removing a malignant prostate cancer from the pelvis.

  10. Prostate cancer is a relatively slow-growing cancer. For all stages of the cancer the average 5-year survival rate is 98% and the 10-year survival rate is 84%. Remember - Most people die with this cancer and not of it.





Related Links

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Prostate Cancer - Related News

Abiraterone Proves Effective Against Prostate Cancer in Continuing Clinical Trials

Abiraterone Proves Effective Against Prostate Cancer in Continuing Clinical Trials

Finasteride's Role in Reducing the Size of Prostate Enlargement Can Prevent Acute Retention

Finasteride's Role in Reducing the Size of Prostate Enlargement Can Prevent Acute Retention

Low-fat Fish Oil Diet Lowers Chances of Prostate Cancer

Low-fat Fish Oil Diet Lowers Chances of Prostate Cancer

Genetic Screening for Inherited Mutations Could Benefit Men With Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Genetic Screening for Inherited Mutations Could Benefit Men With Metastatic Prostate Cancer

View All

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Alice_m 

About 5+ years ago, brother-in-law diagnosed with prostate cancer. Took Vit.D3, soy "nuts" and green tea while waiting for surgery which never happened as cancer disappeared.

Health Facts

Top Ten Sex Tips for Men
Top Ten Sex Tips for Men
Birth Control Patch
Birth Control Patch
Top Ten Selling Drugs
Top Ten Selling Drugs
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Surgical Procedures
Surgical Procedures
Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory Diseases
Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Heart Attack Facts
Heart Attack Facts
Asthma
Asthma
Blood Donation
Blood Donation
Cancer
Cancer
Blindness Facts
Blindness Facts
Hair Loss
Hair Loss
Human Papillomavirus Infection
Human Papillomavirus Infection

View All

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.