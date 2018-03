Health Clocks

World Death Clock The dynamic clock calculates the number of people who are dying in the world every second. On an average there are 56 million deaths that take place in a year.

Population Clock (World) Medindia's World population clock gives you an approximate population of the world. It is dynamically updated based on birth and death rate.

Population Clock (Indian) Medindia's Population clock gives you an approximate population of India. It is dynamically updated based on birth and death rate.