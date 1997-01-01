Top Ten Facts About Silent Killer Diseases

1. 'Silent killer diseases' are diseases thatand are capable of causing death if not treated.2.are major silent killer diseases.3. There are other lesser known silent diseases that includeto name a few.4.. The main risk factors that contribute to this increased risk include - Hypertension, smoking, sedentary lifestyle and raised cholesterol.5.is the next big silent killer and comes a close second. Estimated deaths in a year due to cancer is. 1 in 8 deaths occurs due to cancer and it outnumbers death due to AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria combined.6.for silent killer disease like cancers and heart disease. Smoking causes 87% of lung cancers.7.another silent killer is almost always due to inhalation of asbestos fibers and at present there is no known cure for this very lethal cancer.8. There arein the world and every year it is estimated that 3.2 million people die due to the diabetes or its related causes.9.is a risk factor for stroke and sudden death during sleep. The increase in obesity has also increased its risk and incidence.10. Silent epidemics that are potentially a threat to the health of the world include liver infection from. It can cause cirrhosis, liver cancer and death. Both these viruses have infected almost 530 million people in the world. Every year there are 3 to 4 million people who are newly infected by the viruses. There is no cure or vaccine for chronic hepatitis C infection.1. https://www.medindia.net2. http://www.wrongdiagnosis.com/h/hepatitis_c/deaths.htm3. http://www.aminumber12.org/HepatitisBandC.aspx