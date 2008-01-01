World Death Clock

Our earth is now about 4.55 billion years old with a total surface area of 510.072 million sq km of which 148.94 million sq km is land and 361.132 million sq km (almost 70%) is water.



It has limited resources and a fragile environment. The explosion of the human population in the last 200 years has been rapidly depleting the world of its resources and causing global warming. We were 1 billion in 1820, 2 billion in 1930, 3 billion in 1960, 4 billion in 1974, 5 billion in 1988, and 6 billion in 2000.



Currently 75-80 million people are added every year and only 56 million people die. At the current rate we will double the world population every 35 years.