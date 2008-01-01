medindia
World Death Clock

World Death Clock

World Death Clock - World Death Clock is a dynamic clock that calculates the number of people who are dying in the world every second. On an average there are 56 million deaths that take place in a year.

Estimated number of deaths this year as on Friday, March 9, 2018
Annual Deaths
Per Year 56,000,000
Per Month 4,679,452.00
Per Day 153,424.70
Per Hour 6,392.70
Per Minute 106.60
Per Second 1.80

Our Earth

Our earth is now about 4.55 billion years old with a total surface area of 510.072 million sq km of which 148.94 million sq km is land and 361.132 million sq km (almost 70%) is water.

It has limited resources and a fragile environment. The explosion of the human population in the last 200 years has been rapidly depleting the world of its resources and causing global warming. We were 1 billion in 1820, 2 billion in 1930, 3 billion in 1960, 4 billion in 1974, 5 billion in 1988, and 6 billion in 2000.

Currently 75-80 million people are added every year and only 56 million people die. At the current rate we will double the world population every 35 years.

BirdOnDrumZ 

SOMEONE SHOULD DO SOME MATH BEFORE MAKING STATEMENTS ABOUT THE NUMBERS. THE "35 YRS" DOESN'T COME CLOSE TO DOUBLING WRLD POP. 1800 - 1930. TO GAIN 1 BILL. WE WOULD HAVE HAD TO AVG. 7,692,307 MORE BIRTHS THAN DEATHS PER YR. [147,928/WK 21,132/DAY], MEANING THESE NUMBERS EQUIVALENT NUMBER OF DEATHS! IN A 12 YR SPAN, IT WOULD HAVE TO JUMP TO 83,333,333/YR, 1,602,564/WK, 228,937/DAY! 1,000,000,000 IS A HUGE #! IT TAKES A CLOCK APPRX 17 MIN TO TICK 1,000 X's. IT TAKES OVER 31 YRS TO TICK 1 BILLION X's! YOU COULD SPEND $500.00/MIN, 24-7 and IT WOULD STILL TAKE YOU NEARLY 3 3/4 YRS TO SPEND IT ALL!

soontobenext 

Why aint i dead????

RazorX 

Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

