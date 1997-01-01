medindia
Happiness is an ideal state of mind. Indeed, a happy state of mind results in a healthy body, since happiness is associated with positive energy. Prof. Ed Diener, a psychologist from the University of Illinois, developed ‘The Satisfaction with Life Scale (SWLS)’, designed to delve into the cognitive judgments of a person's life to chart his satisfaction score. Are you satisfied with the way your life has unfurled? Spare less than a minute to discover your state of mind by answering these questions.
You may agree or choose to disagree with the five statements mentioned below with the help of the 1-7 scale, please indicate your agreement. Have an honest approach while answering.
Test your Happiness
Gender Male Female
Ethnicity

Disagree

 Neutral

Agree  

 Statements

 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
In most aspects, my life is close to my ideal
Generally My  life conditions are excellent
I find my life satisfying
So far I have got the important things I want in my life
If I could live my life all over again I would change almost nothing

steffy77 

Happiness is a choice:)...Smile ...this life is only temporary...it will all come together

bmczad1 

I'm looking SWLS correlation with HbA1c. Looking for all the research on issues SWL - Satisfaction with Life Scale and diabetes.... anyone know something?

bmczad 

I'm looking SWLS correlation with HbA1c. Looking for all the research on issues SWL - Satisfaction with Life Scale and diabetes.... anyone know something?

