Happiness is an ideal state of mind. Indeed, a happy state of mind results in a healthy body, since happiness is associated with positive energy. Prof. Ed Diener, a psychologist from the University of Illinois, developed 'The Satisfaction with Life Scale (SWLS)', designed to delve into the cognitive judgments of a person's life to chart his satisfaction score. Are you satisfied with the way your life has unfurled? Spare less than a minute to discover your state of mind by answering these questions.

You may agree or choose to disagree with the five statements mentioned below with the help of the 1-7 scale, please indicate your agreement. Have an honest approach while answering.

Test your Happiness Gender Male Female Ethnicity Select Asian African Caucasian Hispanic Other population groups Disagree Neutral Agree Statements 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 In most aspects, my life is close to my ideal Generally My life conditions are excellent I find my life satisfying So far I have got the important things I want in my life If I could live my life all over again I would change almost nothing

