Self Assessment Health Calculator for Depression

Depression is a common mental problem, which is currently on rise. Sadness is a human emotion and is a natural reaction to painful circumstances. 'Depression', on the other hand, is a physical illness.
Depression may affect anyone irrespective of age, background, lifestyle or nationality. 15% of people who are depressed commit suicide. Remember Depression is a treatable condition.
This self-assessment questionnaire adopted from the famous Zung Self Rating Depression Scale is a quick, simple and anonymous health tool to assess your level of depression. The result of the score will indicate if you need to seek medical help.
Interesting to note that medications are effective 30% to 45% of cases when used. I consider myself lucky then! The first ssri I tried worked and continues to work very well. Alot has to do with my attitude toward the medication though, if I was taking it as an order, I don't know if it would be as effective. I actually sought a candidate med, then consulted my doctor.
