medindia
Medindia » » » Self Assessment Health Calculator for Depression

Self Assessment Health Calculator for Depression

Self Assessment Health Calculator for Depression

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
3.6
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Depression is a common mental problem, which is currently on rise. Sadness is a human emotion and is a natural reaction to painful circumstances. 'Depression', on the other hand, is a physical illness.
Depression may affect anyone irrespective of age, background, lifestyle or nationality. 15% of people who are depressed commit suicide. Remember Depression is a treatable condition.
This self-assessment questionnaire adopted from the famous Zung Self Rating Depression Scale is a quick, simple and anonymous health tool to assess your level of depression. The result of the score will indicate if you need to seek medical help.
Depression Calculator
Gender Male Female
Age
Ethnicity
Statement
(Answer all the questions)		  A little of the time
(less than 25%)		 Some times
(25 to 50%)		 Good part of the time
(50 to 75%)		 Most of the time
(75 to 100%)
 I feel down-hearted and blue
 Morning is the time when I feel the best
 I have crying spells or feel like crying
I have trouble sleeping at night
 I eat as much as I used to.
 I still enjoy sex
 I notice that I am losing weight
 I have trouble with constipation
 My heart beats faster than usual
 I get tired for no reason
 My mind is as clear as it used to be
 I find it easy to do the things I used to
 I am restless and can't keep still
 I feel hopeful about the future
 I am more irritable than usual
 I find it easy to make decisions
 I feel that I am useful and needed
 My life is pretty full
 I feel that others would be better off if I were dead
 I still enjoy the things I used to do
Depression- A Holistic Approach
Depression is a common disorder that affects 121 million people worldwide and is responsible for almost 850,000 suicides annually. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression….It is the illness of the ‘whole body’…
...Read more

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
bigfrankyg 

Interesting to note that medications are effective 30% to 45% of cases when used. I consider myself lucky then! The first ssri I tried worked and continues to work very well. Alot has to do with my attitude toward the medication though, if I was taking it as an order, I don't know if it would be as effective. I actually sought a candidate med, then consulted my doctor.

chasan 

very reserved type, will not get tempered easyly,

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Lifestyle Interactive Tools

Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart

Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart

Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.

Weight Loss Calculator

Weight Loss Calculator

Weight Loss Calculator calculates calories needed to lose weight for men and women. Find out the amount of calories burned while doing exercises for weight loss and check the list of low calorie foods.

Depression Screening Test

Depression Screening Test

Online Depression Screening Test tells if you have mild or chronic depression based on your depression symptoms. Learn how to deal with depression by using this self-assessment calculator.

Sex Calculator

Sex Calculator

Find out how many times you have had sexual intercourse in your lifetime. Also read top ten stimulating sex facts.

Sex Duration Calculator

Sex Duration Calculator

Are you curious to know how your sexual intercourse performance compares to others – use our calculator to find out.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.