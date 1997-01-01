Self Assessment Health Calculator for Depression

Self Assessment Health Calculator for Depression Average

3.6 16 user Comments Rating : 12345 Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Font : A- A+



Depression is a common mental problem, which is currently on rise. Sadness is a human emotion and is a natural reaction to painful circumstances. 'Depression', on the other hand, is a physical illness.

Depression may affect anyone irrespective of age, background, lifestyle or nationality. 15% of people who are depressed commit suicide. Remember Depression is a treatable condition.

This self-assessment questionnaire adopted from the famous Zung Self Rating Depression Scale is a quick, simple and anonymous health tool to assess your level of depression. The result of the score will indicate if you need to seek medical help.

Depression Calculator Gender Male Female Age Select 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 Ethnicity Select Asian African Caucasian Hispanic Other population groups Statement

(Answer all the questions) A little of the time

(less than 25%) Some times

(25 to 50%) Good part of the time

(50 to 75%) Most of the time

(75 to 100%) I feel down-hearted and blue Morning is the time when I feel the best I have crying spells or feel like crying I have trouble sleeping at night I eat as much as I used to. I still enjoy sex I notice that I am losing weight I have trouble with constipation My heart beats faster than usual I get tired for no reason My mind is as clear as it used to be I find it easy to do the things I used to I am restless and can't keep still I feel hopeful about the future I am more irritable than usual I find it easy to make decisions I feel that I am useful and needed My life is pretty full I feel that others would be better off if I were dead I still enjoy the things I used to do

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.