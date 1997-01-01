Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Self-Assessment

Tiredness and feeling full of life are the two extremes that we all go through in our daily lives. But there are some people who perpetually feel tired. If you are such a person remember you may be a victim of 'Chronic Fatigue Syndrome’ (Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME)).

This mysterious disease originally termed as ‘The Yuppie Flu’ (Yuppie refers to a young upwardly mobile professional person) was first noticed among young professional women in their 20s and 30s. It was however wrongly attributed to burnout or depression as a consequence of the excess pressure.

The cause of the disease still remains unknown. As the symptoms resemble those associated with other illness, the condition is not easily diagnosed.



This anonymous self-test helps you find out if you are at a risk of falling a victim to the silent chronic disorder.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Self-Assessment Gender Male Female Select your Age Select 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 Ethnicity Select Asian African Caucasian Hispanic Other population groups Answer all the questions 1. Have you experienced fatigue or tiredness for a prolonged period of time (6 months or more) despite adequate rest and not working overtly hard? Yes No 2. Are you able to do only less than 50% of the work you usually do, because of tiredness? Yes No 3. Have you experienced 4 or more of the following symptoms over a period of six months or more? a. Problems with short term memory or ability to concentrate Yes No b. Sore throat Yes No c. Tenderness or pain in the lymph nodes located around the neck or armpits Yes No d. Muscle pain Yes No e. Pain in multiple joints with swelling or redness Yes No f. New type of headaches that vary in pattern and severity Yes No g. Unrefreshing sleep Yes No h. Feeling tired for more than 24 hours after exercise? Yes No 4. Despite the presence of above-mentioned symptoms, has your doctor been unable to identify any illness that could explain the feeling of fatigue? Yes No Note: These symptoms should either be persistent or occurring repeatedly over the specified time period.

