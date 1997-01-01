medindia
Medindia » » » Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Self-Assessment

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Self-Assessment

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Self-Assessment

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
4.3
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Tiredness and feeling full of life are the two extremes that we all go through in our daily lives. But there are some people who perpetually feel tired. If you are such a person remember you may be a victim of 'Chronic Fatigue Syndrome’ (Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME)).
This mysterious disease originally termed as ‘The Yuppie Flu’ (Yuppie refers to a young upwardly mobile professional person) was first noticed among young professional women in their 20s and 30s. It was however wrongly attributed to burnout or depression as a consequence of the excess pressure.
The cause of the disease still remains unknown. As the symptoms resemble those associated with other illness, the condition is not easily diagnosed.

This anonymous self-test helps you find out if you are at a risk of falling a victim to the silent chronic disorder.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Self-Assessment
Gender Male Female
Select your Age
Ethnicity
Answer all the questions
1. Have you experienced fatigue or tiredness for a prolonged period of time (6 months or more) despite adequate rest and not working overtly hard? YesNo
2. Are you able to do only less than 50% of the work you usually do, because of tiredness? YesNo
3. Have you experienced 4 or more of the following symptoms over a period of six months or more?
a. Problems with short term memory or ability to concentrate YesNo
b. Sore throat YesNo
c. Tenderness or pain in the lymph nodes located around the neck or armpits YesNo
d. Muscle pain YesNo
e. Pain in multiple joints with swelling or redness YesNo
f. New type of headaches that vary in pattern and severity YesNo
g. Unrefreshing sleep YesNo
h. Feeling tired for more than 24 hours after exercise? YesNo
4. Despite the presence of above-mentioned symptoms, has your doctor been unable to identify any illness that could explain the feeling of fatigue? YesNo
Note: These symptoms should either be persistent or occurring repeatedly over the specified time period.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

I felt I had no energy within me. A strange kind of blur and fogginess enveloped me both within and outside.....my life seemed to be suddenly shattered...the doctor said it must be a 'virus'.... The above are typical symptoms of a condition called Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.....

...Read more

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
geepee 

I am diabetic on insuline (m-28,n-18,units/day)& 73 years young . Of late after about 30-40 minutes of cardio plus weights exercise in the morning , I feel very tired & need to sleep . As such the whole day is gone & no other work done. I wonder why ?

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Lifestyle Interactive Tools

Weight Loss Calculator

Weight Loss Calculator

Weight Loss Calculator calculates calories needed to lose weight for men and women. Find out the amount of calories burned while doing exercises for weight loss and check the list of low calorie foods.

Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator

Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator

We all wish to live a long and fruitful life. The life expectancy calculator may just be what the doctor ordered for those curious to know their life expectancy.

Personality Disorder Screening Test

Personality Disorder Screening Test

Are you uncomfortable in close relationships? Are you anxious, intense, or demanding and need to know why? You may be suffering from a personality disorder. Use our test to screen for symptoms.

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer’s Risk Assessment Calculator is a tool to measure the level of Alzheimer’s disease. It also provides tips to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Age for Marriage License

Age for Marriage License

Are you getting married? Find out if 'your age' qualifies you to 'legally tie the knot' in your country.There is no legal universal consensus age and this varies from country to country.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.