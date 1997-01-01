Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Self-Assessment

Tiredness and feeling full of life are the two extremes that we all go through in our daily lives. But there are some people who perpetually feel tired. If you are such a person remember you may be a victim of 'Chronic Fatigue Syndrome’ (Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME)).
This mysterious disease originally termed as ‘The Yuppie Flu’ (Yuppie refers to a young upwardly mobile professional person) was first noticed among young professional women in their 20s and 30s. It was however wrongly attributed to burnout or depression as a consequence of the excess pressure.
The cause of the disease still remains unknown. As the symptoms resemble those associated with other illness, the condition is not easily diagnosed.
This anonymous self-test helps you find out if you are at a risk of falling a victim to the silent chronic disorder.
