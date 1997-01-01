Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart

Are you stressed too much? Stress is a condition or situation that places a demand on the body's physical, mental and emotional energy. Stress is a part of everyone's life and natural activation of the body's stress-response system gives you extra strength and courage to be alert and stay focussed. However, chronic stress can threaten your physical and emotional well-being and trigger health problems such as anxiety disorder, depression, sleep problems, diabetes, heart disease, digestive problems and many psychosomatic illnesses.

When you come across a challenging situation, your body swiftly releases a surge of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol to tackle the crisis and you experience some physical and emotional changes like faster heartbeats, increased blood pressure, fear, anger, confusion, and sweating. If you have successfully overcome that particular challenge and your body returns to the relaxed state then, such a situation is termed as "good" or "acute stress". On the other hand, if the stress is continuous and you are not relaxed, then it is called "bad" or "chronic stress".



Take Medindia's Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check out how stressful your life is and make the necessary lifestyle changes before it is too late. Learn more about the ways to deal with stress and relaxation techniques.



Life Stressor Chart Ethinicity * Select Asian African Caucasian Hispanic Other population groups Gender * Male Female Age * Read the life events listed below and if any of these have occurred in the last two years check the box. Marriage and Relationship Divorce 1. Gaining a new family member (birth, adoption, older adult moving in, etc.) 2. Major change in the number of arguments with spouse (either a lot more or a lot less than usual regarding child rearing, personal habits, etc.) 3. Marital reconciliation with mate 4. Marital Separation from mate 5. Marriage 6. Pregnancy 7. Sexual Difficulties 8. Son or daughter leaving home (marriage, attending college, joined military) 9. Trouble with in-laws 10. Finance Foreclosure on a mortgage or loan 11. Taking on a loan (for car, tv, freezer, etc.) 12. Taking on a mortgage (for home, business, etc.) 13. Work Related Being fired at work 14. Changing to a different line of work 15. Major business readjustment 16. Major change in financial state (a lot worse or better off than usual) 17. Major change in responsibilities at work (promotion, demotion, etc.) 18. Major changes in working hours or conditions 19. Retirement from work 20. Spouse beginning or ceasing work outside the home 21. Trouble with the boss 22. Change in Lifestyle Beginning or ceasing formal schooling 23. Changes in residence 24. Changing to a new school 25. Major change in church or temple activity (a lot more or less than usual) 26. Major change in eating habits (a lot more or less food intake, or very different meal hours or surroundings) 27. Major change in living condition (new home, remodelling, deterioration of neighbourhood or home etc.) 28. Major change in number of family get-togethers 29. Major change in sleeping habits (a lot more or a lot less than usual) 30. Major change in social activities (clubs,movies,visiting,etc.) 31. Major change in usual type and/or amount of recreation 32. Major holidays 33. Major Change in the health/behavior of a family member 34. Outstanding personal achievement 35. Revision of personal habits (dress manners, associations, quitting smoking) 36. Vacation 37. Violations and Law Detention in jail or other institution 38. Minor violations of the law (traffic tickets, jaywalking, disturbing the peace, etc.) 39. Death & Injury Death of a close family member 40. Death of a close friend 41. Death of spouse 42. Major personal injury or illness 43. * Required

Facts about Stress: ❖ Stress may be of three kinds including – Routine stress (work, family and other day to day pressures)

Stress due to unexpected events in life (losing job, relationship problems-divorce, illness)

Traumatic stress (major accidents, natural disaster) ❖ A Stress-free life will not make people happier and successful. ❖ Each person reacts differently to the same situation. ❖ Some relaxation techniques like deep breathing and meditation help reduce your stress by activating body’s natural relaxation response. ❖ Yoga has double advantage as it enhances flexibility, strength and stamina apart from relieving anxiety and stress.

How to Prevent Stress – Top Ten Tips Avoid situations that make you feel stressed.

Learn to say NO to the tasks that you cannot complete.

Prioritize your "to do" list to manage your time better.

Avoid relationship problems by improving your communication.

Feel free to share your thoughts and feelings with your soulmates.

Have positive thoughts.

Pat yourself on the back for your achievements.

Be physically active. Do exercise for at least 30 minutes a day.

Have a good night's sleep.

Have a balanced diet and develop healthy food habits.

