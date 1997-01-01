Are you stressed too much? Stress is a condition or situation that places a demand on the body's physical, mental and emotional energy. Stress is a part of everyone's life and natural activation of the body's stress-response system gives you extra strength and courage to be alert and stay focussed. However, chronic stress can threaten your physical and emotional well-being and trigger health problems such as anxiety disorder, depression, sleep problems, diabetes, heart disease, digestive problems and many psychosomatic illnesses.
When you come across a challenging situation, your body swiftly releases a surge of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol to tackle the crisis and you experience some physical and emotional changes like faster heartbeats, increased blood pressure, fear, anger, confusion, and sweating. If you have successfully overcome that particular challenge and your body returns to the relaxed state then, such a situation is termed as "good" or "acute stress". On the other hand, if the stress is continuous and you are not relaxed, then it is called "bad" or "chronic stress".
Take Medindia's Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check out how stressful your life is and make the necessary lifestyle changes before it is too late. Learn more about the ways to deal with stress and relaxation techniques.
Facts about Stress:
❖
Stress may be of three kinds including –
Routine stress (work, family and other day to day pressures)
Stress due to unexpected events in life (losing job, relationship problems-divorce, illness)
Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.
Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer
I cannot say anything right now. But this attempts is not bad.
In what aspect this calculator Assess one persons stress?
Errr what's the criteria for assessing if it is stress free or not?! My result came back that i'm living a stress-free life, despite the fact that I have selected, death of a spouse, personal illness, change in residence, major changes in working hours, living conditions etc. All things that are very stressful!!!
I think this test is good but not applicable everywhere. And why using positive and negative changes in the same indicator as Spouse beginning or ceasing work outside the home
and some changes could have positive imapct on our life