Blood Pressure
is an important vital sign. Blood Pressure
is the measurement of pressure of the blood flowing through your blood vessels (called arteries) against the vessel walls. Blood pressure tends to change with age dramatically. Hence it is very crucial that you check your blood pressure regularly. Medindia’s simple tool lets you compare your blood pressure with the normal values.
This measurement is important if you are using a home electronic device to check your blood pressure
. Checking pressure of the Upper arms' major artery (brachial artery) that carries blood from heart to elbow is the common method. Please remember to put on the cuff properly and if the pressure is high check it again when you are more relaxed. Also remember that your pressure may be higher after a meal or exercise.
Age and Blood Pressure Variation
Systolic Blood Pressure Chart
Diastolic Blood Pressure Chart
I am a 16 yrs old boy and Systolic pressure is 129 and diastolic is 66 and pulse beat is 66, please tell me my health condition and give your valuable suggestion in this context
150/95, 28 years old. Normal? Headaches not going away from asprin plus a very slight darker vision.
Age =66, weight = 60 k; active in jogging; each session takes about 30 minutes. BP 110/70; pullse 62. Is my systolic too low?
Age is 64 years, BP 140/90 and pulse rate 87 are these normal or needs medical care?
BP was 79/62 w/ pulse rate of 87. lack of energy and slightly foggy headed. Should I be concerned?