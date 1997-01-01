medindia
Blood Pressure Chart
Medindia » » » Blood Pressure Chart

Blood Pressure Chart

Blood Pressure Chart

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
4.3
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

English French Spanish Hindi
Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Blood Pressure is an important vital sign. Blood Pressure is the measurement of pressure of the blood flowing through your blood vessels (called arteries) against the vessel walls. Blood pressure tends to change with age dramatically. Hence it is very crucial that you check your blood pressure regularly. Medindia’s simple tool lets you compare your blood pressure with the normal values.
This measurement is important if you are using a home electronic device to check your blood pressure. Checking pressure of the Upper arms' major artery (brachial artery) that carries blood from heart to elbow is the common method. Please remember to put on the cuff properly and if the pressure is high check it again when you are more relaxed. Also remember that your pressure may be higher after a meal or exercise.
Select the Details
Select Your Age *
* Required

Average Blood Pressure
For young people 120/80 mmHg
For old people 140/90 mmHg

Level of Severity Systolic Blood Pressure (mmHg) Diastolic Blood Pressure (mmHg)
Mild Hypertension 140-160 90-100
Moderate Hypertension 160-200 100-120
Severe Hypertension Above 200 Above 120
Age and Blood Pressure Variation
Systolic Blood Pressure Chart
Systolic Blood Pressure Chart
Diastolic Blood Pressure Chart
Diastolic Blood Pressure Chart

Facts About Blood Pressure

  • High blood pressure is a condition in which the heart exerts more force to pump the same quantity of blood within the same time and over the years can harden the arteries thereby weakening your heart.
  • Main reasons for high blood pressure are stress or mental tension, heredity, excess salt intake, over-weight, sedentary life-style, smoking and excess alcohol.
  • High blood pressure often has no signs or symptoms. Hence it is highly recommended to get your blood pressure tested atleast every two years.

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Soujatya 

I am a 16 yrs old boy and Systolic pressure is 129 and diastolic is 66 and pulse beat is 66, please tell me my health condition and give your valuable suggestion in this context

maxamax 

150/95, 28 years old. Normal? Headaches not going away from asprin plus a very slight darker vision.

ben29 

Age =66, weight = 60 k; active in jogging; each session takes about 30 minutes. BP 110/70; pullse 62. Is my systolic too low?

mkp369 

Age is 64 years, BP 140/90 and pulse rate 87 are these normal or needs medical care?

Bob58 

BP was 79/62 w/ pulse rate of 87. lack of energy and slightly foggy headed. Should I be concerned?

View all Comments (145)

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Cardiac Tools

Chest Measurements

Chest Measurements

Find out what would be the ideal measurement of your chest for your height.

Heartbeat Calculator

Heartbeat Calculator

Online Heartbeat Calculator (heart odometer) counts the number of times your heart has beaten so far. Read more information on irregular and fetal heartbeat.

Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator

Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator

Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator calculates the respiratory rate and number of breaths. More on how breathing exercises and meditation practices are necessary for good health.

Activity Calorie Calculator

Activity Calorie Calculator

For your normal daily activities find out your calorie requirements. Increasing the number of activities can help you burn more calories.

Waist to Height Ratio

Waist to Height Ratio

Waist to height ratio Calculator is a simple health tool to assess risk of Heart diseases, metabolic disorders. Waist to height ratio calculates your body fat distribution.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.