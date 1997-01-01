medindia
Medindia » » » Temperature Conversion Calculator

Temperature Conversion Calculator

Temperature Conversion Calculator

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
3.5
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

English French
Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

This easy to use unit conversion calculator helps in knowing your body temperature when measured in different units (Celsius or Fahrenheit). The normal body temperature is 37° Celsius or 98.6° Fahrenheit.
Temperature Conversion
   Fahrenheit Celsius
   Celsius Fahrenheit
The normally available Thermometers in the market are calibrated in either degree Fahrenheit (°F) or degree Celsius (°C) depending on the country where it is being sold. United States follows Fahrenheit measurement whereas most other countries follow degree Celsius.

Mammals including human beings are able to maintain a constant body temperature irrespective of the temperature of the environment, whereas in reptiles and fishes the body temperature changes as per the environment temperature.

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Conversion Calculators

Volume Conversion Calculator

Volume Conversion Calculator

Gallons, litres and pints are one too many for the common man. Use this smart unit conversion calculator for volume and find out how one unit can be converted to another.

Metric System Converter

Metric System Converter

Here is a smart, user friendly Unit Conversion Calculator that helps to accurately convert different units of measurement to suit your needs.

Weight Conversion Calculator

Weight Conversion Calculator

Do you have a weight problem and trying to lose a few kilos? or is it pounds? find out the difference by using this unit conversion calculator.

Length Conversion Calculator

Length Conversion Calculator

Use this unit calculator to discover the distance you have covered during your morning walk, in miles or in kilometers.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.