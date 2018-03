Temperature Conversion Calculator

This easy to use unit conversion calculator helps in knowing your body temperature when measured in different units (Celsius or Fahrenheit). The normal body temperature is 37 Celsius or 98.6 Fahrenheit.

The normally available Thermometers in the market are calibrated in either degree Fahrenheit (F) or degree Celsius (C) depending on the country where it is being sold. United States follows Fahrenheit measurement whereas most other countries follow degree Celsius.



Mammals including human beings are able to maintain a constant body temperature irrespective of the temperature of the environment, whereas in reptiles and fishes the body temperature changes as per the environment temperature.