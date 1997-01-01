Temperature Conversion Calculator

This easy to use unit conversion calculator helps in knowing your body temperature when measured in different units (Celsius or Fahrenheit). The normal body temperature is 37° Celsius or 98.6° Fahrenheit.

The normally available Thermometers in the market are calibrated in either degree Fahrenheit (°F) or degree Celsius (°C) depending on the country where it is being sold. United States follows Fahrenheit measurement whereas most other countries follow degree Celsius.



Mammals including human beings are able to maintain a constant body temperature irrespective of the temperature of the environment, whereas in reptiles and fishes the body temperature changes as per the environment temperature.

