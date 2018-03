Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator

Benefits of Breathing Exercises

Benefits of Meditation

Improving your concentration and memory power

Treating migraines

Lowering high blood pressure

Improving immunity

Breathing is the essence of every living creature. Breathing exercises have a lot of health benefits including stress relief and can even help cure some respiratory problems like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Pregnant women can benefit from rhythmic breathing during labor as it enables contraction and facilitates delivery. Breathing exercise during labor also increases the oxygen supply to give strength and energy for both mother and baby.Meditation is a practice that helps reduce your stress and gives mental and physical strength.Meditation may be useful in