medindia
Medindia » » » Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator

Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator

Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
4.4
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Are you curious to know how many breaths your lungs have clocked since your birth? Also the rate at which you breathe (respiratory rate)? Since breathing is an automatic process, most of the time we are not conscious of it. Breathing is a combination of inhalation and exhalation process by which our body cells get required oxygen and carbon dioxide is removed.

Medindia's Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator calculates the number of breaths and your rate of respiration based on the given age. It also explains the importance and benefits of breathing exercises and meditation.


Date of Birth

Additional Information

Benefits of Breathing Exercises


Breathing is the essence of every living creature. Breathing exercises have a lot of health benefits including stress relief and can even help cure some respiratory problems like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Pregnant women can benefit from rhythmic breathing during labor as it enables contraction and facilitates delivery. Breathing exercise during labor also increases the oxygen supply to give strength and energy for both mother and baby.

Benefits of Meditation


Meditation is a practice that helps reduce your stress and gives mental and physical strength.
Meditation may be useful in –

References

  • http://www.health.ny.gov/professionals/ems/pdf/assmttools.pdf
  • http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/ency/article/007198.htm

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Cardiac Tools

Cholesterol Risk Calculator

Cholesterol Risk Calculator

The Cholesterol risk calculator assesses your risk for heart disease using the result of cholesterol test (lipid profile test).

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Heartbeat Calculator

Heartbeat Calculator

Online Heartbeat Calculator (heart odometer) counts the number of times your heart has beaten so far. Read more information on irregular and fetal heartbeat.

Metabolic Syndrome Calculator

Metabolic Syndrome Calculator

Metabolic syndrome risk assessment calculator is a tool that helps determine your risks for heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

Pulse Rate Chart (or) Heart Rate Chart

Pulse Rate Chart (or) Heart Rate Chart

Pulse rate or heart rate calculator helps you to find out the recommended average pulse rate for your age.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.