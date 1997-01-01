Are you curious to know how many breaths your lungs have clocked since your birth? Also the rate at which you breathe (respiratory rate)? Since breathing is an automatic process, most of the time we are not conscious of it. Breathing is a combination of inhalation and exhalation process by which our body cells get required oxygen and carbon dioxide is removed.
Medindia's Respiratory Rate and Breath-Count Calculator calculates the number of breaths and your rate of respiration based on the given age. It also explains the importance and benefits of breathing exercises and meditation.