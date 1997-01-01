Anxiety Screening Test

Lifestyle Interactive Tools

Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Screening Test (DAST) is a screening test to find out if you need professional help with ‘Drug Abuse’ problem. This is only an anonymous self test.

Dementia Risk Calculator Dementia Risk Calculator is a tool to find out the risk of dementia among people over the age of 65.It also provides diet tips on Dementia.

Smoking Risk Calculator Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.

Metabolic Syndrome Calculator Metabolic syndrome risk assessment calculator is a tool that helps determine your risks for heart disease, diabetes and stroke.