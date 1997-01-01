medindia
Anxiety Screening Test
Anxiety Screening Test

Anxiety Screening Test

'Anxiety Screening Test' is a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms. Please read the ten questions carefully and give an honest response.

For each statement, indicate whether you agree or disagree by checking the appropriate box next to the statement. This test is entirely confidential.

Anxiety Screening Test
Gender Male Female
Age
Ethnicity
 Statements ( Answer all the questions ) Agree Disagree
1. I worry excessively about many things. 
2. I have no control over my thoughts and have difficulty controlling my worrying. 
3. I worry even when nothing is going on around me to cause these feelings. 
4. I experience sensations of shortness of breath, palpitations or shaking while at rest. 
5. I have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. 
6. I find it hard to concentrate on specific tasks. 
7. I am irritable most of the time.
8. I am restless and find it difficult to sit still without having to fiddle with something. 
9. I frequently notice my muscles becoming tensed. 
10. This excessive worrying is interfering with my performance at work. 

herromyg00dsir 

well now i know i have severe anxiety. AINT THAT JUST GREAT?!

Lifestyle Interactive Tools

Drug Abuse Screening Test

Drug Abuse Screening Test

Drug Abuse Screening Test (DAST) is a screening test to find out if you need professional help with 'Drug Abuse' problem. This is only an anonymous self test.

Dementia Risk Calculator

Dementia Risk Calculator

Dementia Risk Calculator is a tool to find out the risk of dementia among people over the age of 65.It also provides diet tips on Dementia.

Smoking Risk Calculator

Smoking Risk Calculator

Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.

Metabolic Syndrome Calculator

Metabolic Syndrome Calculator

Metabolic syndrome risk assessment calculator is a tool that helps determine your risks for heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

Test Your Happiness

Test Your Happiness

Have you ever tested your happiness level? Test your happiness and find out how happy you are with your life.

