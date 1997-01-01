Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) Calculator

medindia
Drinking responsibly means knowing how alcohol affects you and the amount you can drink without endangering yourself or others. A person with a Blood Alcohol level in the range of .08% (80 mg/dL) to .10% (100 mg/dL)  is considered legally intoxicated, and it takes only a few drinks to get there. Use this calculator to estimate your own blood alcohol content under different circumstances.

1. No. of Drinks
2. What are you Drinking?
3. What is your weight?(in pounds-lbs)
Weight is displayed in British Pounds (lbs) . Use the nearest weight eg.- if you weigh between 100 and 109 lbs use the closest displayed weight of 100 lbs but if you weigh between 110 lbs and 119 lbs use 120 lbs as your weight.
4. How many hours have you been drinking?
5. Find out permissible BAC in your country (%)

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
MooshieGooshie 

Why does the weight only go up to 240? I am 6'7", male and weigh 317 pounds.

avena 

Important tips are shared about the health.

