You should be in good general health and have no previous history of hepatitis or HIV/AIDS . You should be normally 18 years of age to donate with a hemoglobin of 13.8 gm/dL for male and 12.1 gm/dL for female.If you are younger and wish to donate under special circumstances you should seek permission from your parents and speak to the doctor.Yes. Your weight should be atleast 110 pounds or 50 kg.Normally it is about 56 days for whole blood donation . In men the recommended time period is 3 months and in women 4 months.