Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Diabetes is a major lifestyle disease associated with excess glucose in the blood. It is a chronic condition that occurs when the pancreas ceases to produce sufficient insulin or when the body fails to effectively use the insulin it produces. The hormone insulin, produced by the pancreas, helps maintain normal blood glucose level.Research suggests that uncontrolled and untreated diabetes can have grave short and long-term consequences including

Diabetes Types Glucose Target Level (mg/dL) Type 1 Fasting - 70-110 Postprandial - 70- 150 Type 2 Fasting - 100-150 Postprandial - 100-180

Type 1 diabetes, also called juvenile diabetes, is usually found in children and young adults. It is much less common that Type 2 diabetes, affecting only 5% of people who are diagnosed with this silent killer disease.In patients with Type 1 diabetes, the immune system destroys the beta cells in the body, thereby stopping the production of insulin, which is produced by these cells. Regular insulin injections and tracking the blood glucose levels can enable Type 1 diabetes patients to live long, healthy lives.Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes, in which the body fails to produce sufficient insulin or the produced insulin is not used properly. While this form of diabetes can lead to severe health complications, it can also be managed with proper care and treatment. Monitor your blood glucose levels, take insulin to lower the sugar in your blood, maintain healthy weight and eating habits, and exercise regularly.