Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Diabetes is a major lifestyle disease associated with excess glucose in the blood. It is a chronic condition that occurs when the pancreas ceases to produce sufficient insulin or when the body fails to effectively use the insulin it produces. The hormone insulin, produced by the pancreas, helps maintain normal blood glucose level.

Research suggests that uncontrolled and untreated diabetes can have grave short and long-term consequences including blindness, risk of stroke, heart disease, nerve disease and kidney failure.

Find out if you are at risk for developing diabetes by using the Medindia calculator.
Start
End

Are you

What is your age?

What is your ethnicity?

What is your family history of diabetes?

How much does your waist measure?

Waist Girth (around belly button)

Did you know?

Waist Circumference

Waist Circumference is considered a risk factor for heart disease, irrespective of height and build, in the following cases:

Over 94 cm
(approx 37 inches)
Over 80 cm
(approx 31.5 inches)

How to measure waist circumference?

Place the tape on your skin
Place the tape measure directly on your skin

Measure your waist by placing the tape horizontally halfway between your lowest rib and the top of your hipbone
Place the tape on your skin
Breathe out normally and take the measurement

Hold the tape tightly so as to not compress your skin

What is your daily routine?

Sedentary
Lightly Active
Moderately Active
Very Active

Your result: Obese

Normal Weight
Normal weight
18.5-24.9
kg/m2
Overweight
Overweight
25.0-29.9
kg/m2
Obese
Obese
30.0-39.9
kg/m2
Extreme Obesity
Extreme Obesity
40.0 and above
kg/m2

What can you do to reduce the risk of diabetes?

  • Engage in regular exercise of moderate intensity likw swimming, gardening or brisk walkin
  • Follow a well balanced diet with low fat content
  • Stay fit and healthy
  • If you are over 35 years of age, we recommend that you check your blood glucose level atleast once in three years
What are the risk factors of diabetes?
  • Heredity or Family History: You are at a higher risk of developing diabetes if there is a history of incidence in your family, that is, if your parents, grandparents or siblings have been diagnosed with diabetes.
  • Overweight: Keep healthy weight. Excess fatty tissue makes your cells resistant to insulin.
  • High blood pressure: A blood pressure above 140/90 puts you at a risk of diabetes.
  • Unhealthy eating: Unhealthy food habits can bring diabetes knocking at you door. Fried foods, fast foods, sugary drinks and beverages are best avoided if you want to keep diabetes at bay.
  • Sedentary Lifestyle: A sedentary life is not recommended if you are to stay away from diabetes risk. Regular physical activity keeps your weight in control and stimulates your cells to become insulin-sensitive.
  • Ethnicity: While the reason remains unknown, certain ethnicity types, like Africans, Hispanics, American Indians and Asian Americans, are found to be more prone to diabetes risk.
  • Abnormal cholesterol and triglyceride levels: Low levels of HDL or ‘good’ cholesterol can increase your risk of diabetes. People with high levels of triglycerides, another type of fat carried in the blood, also have an increased risk ofthe disease.
  • Gestational diabetes: Your risk of developing prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes increases if you are diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy. Delivering a large baby, over 9 pounds or 4 kgs, also puts you in the risk zone.
  • Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS): This is a common lifestyle condition that leads to scanty or irregular menstruation, along with other symptoms like obesity and excess hair growth. Women diagnosed with PCOS can be at risk of developing diabetes at a later stage.

What is Type 1 diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes, also called juvenile diabetes, is usually found in children and young adults. It is much less common that Type 2 diabetes, affecting only 5% of people who are diagnosed with this silent killer disease.

In patients with Type 1 diabetes, the immune system destroys the beta cells in the body, thereby stopping the production of insulin, which is produced by these cells. Regular insulin injections and tracking the blood glucose levels can enable Type 1 diabetes patients to live long, healthy lives.

What is Type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes, in which the body fails to produce sufficient insulin or the produced insulin is not used properly. While this form of diabetes can lead to severe health complications, it can also be managed with proper care and treatment. Monitor your blood glucose levels, take insulin to lower the sugar in your blood, maintain healthy weight and eating habits, and exercise regularly.

What should be the targets for glucose level for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients?

Diabetes TypesGlucose Target Level (mg/dL)
Type 1Fasting - 70-110
Postprandial - 70- 150
Type 2Fasting - 100-150
Postprandial - 100-180

sunil 

The body is in a dynamic state of health, this means the levels will fluctuate so the level of sugar will vary within the normal range so don't worry

sam_athma 

My fasting level on 21.04.2016 is 136 Mg/dl and PP after two hour is 90 Mg/dl. But on 05.01.2016, it was as 78 Mg/dl [fasting] and 103 Mg/dl(PP). What does it mean?

healthcarelogin 

i have juvenile diabetes how can i recover from this

vijayavenkat 

my fasting level is 110, 1hr is 229, 2nd hr is 181. HbA1c is 5.6.Iam pregnant of 2months any danger from these readings plz reply me.

amitnakanekar 

I am working on area of prediabetes.In Mumbai Please send me this calculator as a android application for screening of patients. Your help will be acknowledged in the thesis.

