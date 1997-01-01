medindia
Medindia » » » Blood - Sugar Conversion

Blood - Sugar Conversion

Blood - Sugar Conversion

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
4.2
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

English French Hindi
Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

Our easy to use blood sugar calculator helps you to get your blood sugar conversion results either in mg/dl used by the American system or in mmol/l used by the British system which is accepted worldwide. Blood sugar conversion is made easy as never before. Please note that 72mg/dl of sugar equals to 4mmol/l of sugar.
Blood Sugar Convertor(mg/dl to mmol/l)
Enter sugar level mg/dl (American)*
    
Sugar level in mmol/l (British):
Blood Sugar Convertor(mmol/l to mg/dl)
Enter sugar level in mmol/l (British)*
    
Sugar level in mg/dl (American):
* Required

Click here to estimate your risk for diabetes

Click here to check if you have diabetes

 
Diabetes Control Chart

Diabetes Wallet Card
Click Here to Download "Diabetes Wallet Card"

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
alba40 

I was in a serious road accident and im a type 1 diabetic could this bring my sugars down to 3.8 when the were sitting at 8.9 2 hours before

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Diabetes Tools

Body Fat Calculator

Body Fat Calculator

This calculator estimates your percentage body fat, your body type and the amount of calories you have to burn to lose 1% of your body fat and it uses U.S Navy’s Hodgdon-Beckett formula.

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Blood Sugar Chart

Blood Sugar Chart

The blood sugar chart gives you the fasting glucose values and glucose tolerance test values for normal people and people with early diabetes and established diabetes. Also use the calculator to find out if you have diabetes.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.

Gestational Diabetes Calculator or Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator (WHO)

Gestational Diabetes Calculator or Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator (WHO)

Gestational diabetes calculator checks post prandial and fasting blood sugar level to tell if you have pregnancy diabetes. Know about gestational diabetes diet and more using this calculator.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.