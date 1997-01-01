medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Diabetes

Test Your Knowledge on Diabetes

Diabetes has replaced every other condition to become the fastest growing lifestyle disease, globally. This disease also impacts children. Some people are more inclined to develop diabetes than others. Do you belong to the high- risk group? Spend 5 minutes to find out.

This Quiz has 10 questions.

1. India has the biggest population with diabetes in the world1/10

Diabetes Quiz Responses

imran1104 

ear doctor,
i belong to pakistan.i am primary teacher by profession at govt school. dear dr i suffer from sugar from 2 years..my age is 30.i am taking poizer plus 15/500(pioglitazole15mg+metaformin hydrochloride 500mg).half tablet after breakfast.and haalf after dineer,i checked my blood sugar level is 180 fast.urine sugar is +++. pls guide me what i should do.i have to support my family.i am so upset.i am taking full precaution.ls guide me
pls give me sugar specialist email ID so that i may contact him directly or u guide me
muhammad imran

srk001 

FOR BEST INFORMATION ABOUT DIABETES.

nirshi 

Each and every person should go for regular diabetic check-up at 6month interval for screening.
from -DR.Nirmal.khobragade.(nagpur)

Lanre 

The rate of Diabetes is quite high in the United States. Almost, every Americans are diabetics, regardless of age colour or race. Infact, juvenile diabetes is more common in the United States than any others counties of the world...says by some research findings
Dr OLAITAN, Olukunmi 'Lanre, Ph.D.
University of Ilorin, Nigeria
Email: lanreolives@yahoo.com

Manjeet-Singh 

Please write question No.7 accurately. You may add more questions for the knowledge of people like alcohol consumption along with anti-diabetic drugs may lead to hypoglycemia and alcohol is harmful for diabetics for it may damage kidneys and liver.

Manjeet Singh

