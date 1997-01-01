Glycated/Glycosylated Hemoglobin (HbA1c
) test checks your average blood sugar level
in the past 3 months. HbA1c is formed as a result of binding of glucose with hemoglobin present in red blood cells. If there is an increase in the glucose level
, more HbA1c will be formed. Normally, 4 to 6 red blood cells in 100 have glucose attached to their surface; hence the range of HbA1c in a normal person is 4 to 6%. Higher values of HbA1c increase the risk of diseases related to heart, kidney
, nerve, brain and eye
.
Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1c or A1c) Calculator
calculates average blood glucose level, which is directly related to HbA1c. HbA1c test is important in the diagnosis of diabetes
and also helps check whether your condition is in control. It is recommended for a diabetic patient to undertake HbA1c test once every 3 or 6 months.
I have tested for HBA1C two months back with result of 5.2 and fasting sugar at 81
after two months tested for fasting sugar and resut of 110
whether need to do check after two months or repeat check of HBA1C
What is the validity period for HBA1C
hi i have type one diabebes i just tested my daughter on my accu - chek she is 10.8 should i go get her tested
