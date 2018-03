Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1c or A1c) Calculator

Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1c or A1c) Calculator Average

Glycated/Glycosylated Hemoglobin ( Glycated/Glycosylated Hemoglobin ( HbA1c ) test checks your average blood sugar level in the past 3 months. HbA1c is formed as a result of binding of glucose with hemoglobin present in red blood cells. If there is an increase in the glucose level , more HbA1c will be formed. Normally, 4 to 6 red blood cells in 100 have glucose attached to their surface; hence the range of HbA1c in a normal person is 4 to 6%. Higher values of HbA1c increase the risk of diseases related to heart, kidney , nerve, brain and eye

Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1c or A1c) Calculator calculates average blood glucose level, which is directly related to HbA1c. HbA1c test is important in the diagnosis of calculates average blood glucose level, which is directly related to HbA1c. HbA1c test is important in the diagnosis of diabetes and also helps check whether your condition is in control. It is recommended for a diabetic patient to undertake HbA1c test once every 3 or 6 months.

Glycosylated Hemoglobin (HbA1c) Result Less than 5.7% Normal 5.7% to 6.4% Prediabetes 6.5% or higher Diabetes

