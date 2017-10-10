Top Ten Facts About Diabetes

This type of diabetes generally affects 4-7 years olds or 10-14 years olds and requires treatment with insulin

In this type of diabetes, the pancreas produces little or no insulin

Type 2 diabetes can also occur in pregnant women and then can be called gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM)

In this type of diabetes, the cells in the muscles, liver, and fat tissues fail to utilize insulin effectively and this results in the rise of the blood glucose levels

This is the most common type of diabetes, it generally develops after the age of 40

According to the national diabetic statistics report, an estimated 23.1 million people or 7.2% of the US population have been diagnosed with diabetes.

In this estimate, about 1,32,000 and 1,93,000 of them are children and adolescents under 18 and 20 years

In 2015, American Indian or Alaskan natives had seen the highest prevalence of diagnosed diabetes. Diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the United States

According to a leading newspaper, the global burden of type-2 diabetes is set to increase to 438 million by 2030 from 285 million people (recorded in 2010)

India is the diabetes capital of the world. The country has around 50 million people suffering from the type-2 diabetes

According to the International Diabetic Federation, 1 in 11 adults in the world have diabetes, and some 46.5% of adults with diabetes are undiagnosed

Diabetes is the number one cause of kidney failure in the world. Diabetes is also an important cause of heart disease, stroke and cataract

The major cause of increase in the incidence of diabetes is a sedentary lifestyle. Exercise and diet can either reduce or delay the incidence of diabetes by over 50%

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 80 % of diabetic deaths occur in low and middle-income countries and an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes in 2015