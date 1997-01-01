Top Ten Stimulating Intimate Facts

Read some interesting intimate facts of life. Some of the commonest search words on internet are related to words that concern our intimacy. Internet has also been responsible for bringing these out of the closet. Medindia has put together some of these interesting facts together.
1. Guess how many acts of sexual intercourses happen daily in the world - approx.. 100 million!
2. Is kissing good for your health? Apparently so, the extra saliva that is exchanged reduces decay of teeth by keeping your mouths clean.
3. Can you lose calories by merely kissing? Apparently so, you lose 26 calories if you kiss for a minute and 260 if you did it for 10 minutes.
4. If your girl-friend or wife has a headache it maybe cured yes by having an intercourse but remember to give them orgasm! Research indicates that powerful endorphins or pain killers are released by females during orgasm.
5. Do you want to burn your calories in the bed! Have vigorous sex for half an hour and burn 150 calories and you can lose three pounds in a year - if you have sex 7 to 8 times a month. Increase the frequency and you can lose more weight. But mind you it has to be vigorous.
6. Do you think of sex several times in a day! Don't worry you are not the only one. 54% of men and 19% of women think about sex everyday or several times a day.
7. Men of which countries seem to be romping most of the time of the year? The Americans and Greeks seem to get the maximum sexercise they do it 124 and 117 times respectively. The Indian lags behind in this Olympics of sorts - they only do it 76 times a year but the Japanese men seem to be the least interested and only do it 36 times.
8. Do you know how many condoms are used in the world every year? The figure is astronomical between six and nine billion. Most condoms are produced in Thailand ( three billion).
9. Do you know of any other uses of condom? They were used by soldiers in World War II to cover the rifle barrels to prevent its damage when they swam to shore. Today they are used to protect Ultrasound probes to image the prostate of men through the rectum.
10. Which category tops in the top 100 Internet searches every year! Yes you guessed it right, the terms related to sex such as – pussy, tits, porn, sex, nude, girls etc. always tops the searches.
good but still lacking essential information as effect of sexual activities on nervous system, memory or other intellectual abilities
I think you need to get your calories right - 260 calories for 10 minutes of kissing which means if you kiss for 30 minutes you would have burnt 780 calories! While having "vigorous sex" you only burn 150 calories in 30 minutes... Hmmmm 520 less than kissing for 30 minutes.
I guess I will just be kissing from now on :)
very interesting and new.
(Asmat)
The ear of female touch with tongue also activate sex activity
in response to sam, yes girls can ejaculate and it is not a camera gimmick.And it is a personal experience i'm sharing with you here, but there is so much more info attached with it some are, she needs to be completely open with you and your foreplay needs to be at least 40 minutes although every one is diff. trick is the g spot + clitoris but do not press too hard or too soft..and look for your partners response and for god sakes look her in the eye!!!!!!!!