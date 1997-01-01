Top Ten Stimulating Intimate Facts

Read some interesting intimate facts of life. Some of the commonest search words on internet are related to words that concern our intimacy. Internet has also been responsible for bringing these out of the closet. Medindia has put together some of these interesting facts together.1. Guess how many acts of sexual intercourses happen daily in the world - approx.. 100 million!2. Is kissing good for your health? Apparently so, the extra saliva that is exchanged reduces decay of teeth by keeping your mouths clean.3. Can you lose calories by merely kissing? Apparently so, you lose 26 calories if you kiss for a minute and 260 if you did it for 10 minutes.4. If your girl-friend or wife has a headache it maybe cured yes by having an intercourse but remember to give them orgasm! Research indicates that powerful endorphins or pain killers are released by females during orgasm.5. Do you want to burn your calories in the bed! Have vigorous sex for half an hour and burn 150 calories and you can lose three pounds in a year - if you have sex 7 to 8 times a month. Increase the frequency and you can lose more weight. But mind you it has to be vigorous.6. Do you think of sex several times in a day! Don't worry you are not the only one. 54% of men and 19% of women think about sex everyday or several times a day.7. Men of which countries seem to be romping most of the time of the year? The Americans and Greeks seem to get the maximum sexercise they do it 124 and 117 times respectively. The Indian lags behind in this Olympics of sorts - they only do it 76 times a year but the Japanese men seem to be the least interested and only do it 36 times.8. Do you know how many condoms are used in the world every year? The figure is astronomical between six and nine billion. Most condoms are produced in Thailand ( three billion).9. Do you know of any other uses of condom? They were used by soldiers in World War II to cover the rifle barrels to prevent its damage when they swam to shore. Today they are used to protect Ultrasound probes to image the prostate of men through the rectum.10. Which category tops in the top 100 Internet searches every year! Yes you guessed it right, the terms related to sex such as – pussy, tits, porn, sex, nude, girls etc. always tops the searches.