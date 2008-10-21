medindia
Top Ten Facts About Senior Health
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Facts

Top Ten Facts about Senior Health

Top Ten Facts about Senior Health

Compiled by Dr. Sunil Shroff | Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Oct 21, 2008
Average
4
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Remember what Gautam Buddha said (563-483 BC): "Your body is precious. It is our vehicle for awakening. Treat it with care." Read on...the must know facts about senior health.

1. Currently people over 65 years number 483 million in the world and by 2030 the number will reach 974 million. By the year 2025 approximately 18% of the world population will be seniors.

2. There are 72 men for every 100 women in the age group ‘above 65 years’ and there are 45 men per 100 women in the age group ‘above 85 years.’

3. The number of people over 50 years who access the web is growing every day. It is estimated that 19% of the web users are over 50 years. This maybe as high as 40% in United States.

4. In the United States on 1st Nov 2005 there were an estimated 67,473 centenarians (people aged 100 or older).

5. There are immense benefits of increasing the life spans of people in our community. Kevin Murphy and Robert Topel made some interesting estimates on insurance pay-outs if we increased our longevity. Reducing the death rate from heart disease or cancer by 20% would be worth around $10 trillion to Americans. This would be more than one year's U.S. Gross Domestic Product.

6. As per the Guinness Book of World Records  - Jeanne Louise Calment was the oldest human who lived for 122 years and 164 days. She was born in France on February 21, 1875, and died at a nursing home in Arles, southern France, on August 4, 1997.

7. In the United States,  seniors account for 40% of all prescriptions although they form only 15% of the population.

8. Older people are more prone to loneliness and depression and have a higher rate of suicide. In 1997, 20% of all U.S. suicide deaths were by individuals aged 65 and older.

9. Keeping physically active can slow the ageing process. Exercise is the mantra to keep young and feel good. A study published in 1995 that tracked 9,777 men between 20 and 82 years found that physically unfit men who became fit had death rates 44% lower than those who remained unfit.

10. Regular exercise prevents bone loss and incidence of fractures; it increases the muscle strength and hence the balance and co-ordination.

 References:

1. World Health Network

2. USA Today

3. National Center for Health Statistics




Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Health Facts

Sex Facts
Sex Facts
Migraine
Migraine
Breastfeeding
Breastfeeding
Teenage Pregnancy
Teenage Pregnancy
Depression
Depression
Brain Tumor
Brain Tumor
Pneumonia
Pneumonia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer
Top Ten tips for the Perfect Orgasm
Top Ten tips for the Perfect Orgasm
Hair Loss
Hair Loss
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Heart
Heart
Stroke Facts
Stroke Facts

View All

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.