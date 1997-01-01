medindia
Alarming Facts about Kidney Disease

Compiled by Dr. Sunil Shroff | Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
1. The incidence kidney failure (or chronic Kidney disease) has doubled the last 15 years.

2. It is estimated that currently there are over 1 million people worldwide who are alive on dialysis or with a functioning graft.

3. Diabetes is an important cause of kidney failure and diabetes is five times more common in the Asians when compared to the white population

4. Another lifestyle related disorder - hypertension is an important cause of kidney failure and it too has seen a global increase in its incidence. Asians again are twice more prone to develop this condition in comparison to the white population.

5. Almost 66% kidney failure occurs due to hypertension or diabetes.

6. There are approximately 7.85 million people suffering from chronic kidney failure in India.

7. It is estimated that there are between 11 to 30 million people with chronic Kidney disease or other evidence of kidney disease in USA.

8. In the United States the cost of treating patients with renal replacement therapy will be US $28 billion by the year 2010. It is estimated that over 600 000 patients will require treatment.

9. In India 90% patients who suffer from kidney disease are not able to afford the cost of treatment.

10. The crisis of kidney shortage is a global phenomenon and it is worst in Asian countries. There were over 75,000 patients waiting for a transplant in the United States at the end of 2007.

References:

1. Lysaght MJ. Maintenance dialysis population dynamics: Current trends and long-term implications. J Am Soc Nephrol 2002; 13: S37–S40

2. Parker F, Blantz R, Hostetter T et al. Chronic Kidney Disease initiative. J Am Soc Nephrol 2004; 15: 708–716

3. Xue JL, Ma LZ, Louis TA et al. Forecast of the number of patients with the endstage renal disease in the United States. Am J Kidney Dis 2001; 12: 2753–2758

4. Agarwal SK, Dash SC, Irshad M et al. Prevalence of Chronic Renal Failure in adults in Delhi, India. Nephrol Dial Transplant 2005; 20: 1638–1642

5. http://ndt.oxfordjournals.org/cgi/content/full/21/1/232

6. www.uptodate.com/patients/content/ topic.do?topicKey=renltran/21412




