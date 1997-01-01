Glycemic Index Calculator

GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale, which helps in ranking the carbohydrate rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels in a span of 2 - 3 hours after having food.
The food having a higher GI breaks down quickly and shoots up your blood sugar levels rapidly. While the food having a lower GI takes a longer time to get digested and absorbed, resulting in slower and gradual changes in blood sugar levels.
A diet based on the glycemic index of the food is highly beneficial in diabetes management.Find out the GI of the common food using this application.
