medindia
Glycemic Index Calculator
Medindia » » » Glycemic Index Calculator

Glycemic Index Calculator

Glycemic Index Calculator

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
3.2
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale, which helps in ranking the carbohydrate rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels in a span of 2 - 3 hours after having food.
The food having a higher GI breaks down quickly and shoots up your blood sugar levels rapidly. While the food having a lower GI takes a longer time to get digested and absorbed, resulting in slower and gradual changes in blood sugar levels.
Quick overview of what’s high and low In Glycemic Index

Glycemic Index Table
A diet based on the glycemic index of the food is highly beneficial in diabetes management.Find out the GI of the common food using this application.
Calculate Glycemic Index
Fruits

Grains

Legumes

Sugar

Vegetables

Others
Diabetes Control Chart

Diabetes Wallet Card
Click Here to Download "Diabetes Wallet Card"

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
ode4tina 

How come fructose have a GI as low as 20?, and why does white bread have a lower GI than whole grain bread?I'm confused and questioning.

rk33380 

EXCELLENT SITE .GIVES A THOROUGH KNOWLEDGE OF ALL ITEMS

ASMITADEEPAK 

AMAZING WEBSITE!!!! KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK.

arishsherwani 

whether fasting sugar test should be done after 8 hrs or 12 hrs which is more accurat.

shpbzr 

I liked the content on this site. Would like to visit again. Visit shilpbazaar dot com

View all Comments (6)

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Diabetes Tools

Gestational Diabetes Calculator or Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator (WHO)

Gestational Diabetes Calculator or Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator (WHO)

Gestational diabetes calculator checks post prandial and fasting blood sugar level to tell if you have pregnancy diabetes. Know about gestational diabetes diet and more using this calculator.

Blood Sugar-Conversion

Blood Sugar-Conversion

Our easy to use blood sugar calculator helps you to get your blood sugar conversion results either in mg/dl used by the American system or in mmol/l used by the British system, which is accepted worldwide.

Waist to Height Ratio

Waist to Height Ratio

Waist to height ratio Calculator is a simple health tool to assess risk of Heart diseases, metabolic disorders. Waist to height ratio calculates your body fat distribution.

Male Sexual Performance Score

Male Sexual Performance Score

Worried about your sexual performance? Use this anonymous self-assessment screening test to calculate your impotence score and find out if you need to consult an expert doctor. Impotence affects approx. 40% of men who are 40.

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.