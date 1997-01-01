Glycemic Index Calculator

Diabetes Tools

Gestational Diabetes Calculator or Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator (WHO) Gestational diabetes calculator checks post prandial and fasting blood sugar level to tell if you have pregnancy diabetes. Know about gestational diabetes diet and more using this calculator.

Blood Sugar-Conversion Our easy to use blood sugar calculator helps you to get your blood sugar conversion results either in mg/dl used by the American system or in mmol/l used by the British system, which is accepted worldwide.

Waist to Height Ratio Waist to height ratio Calculator is a simple health tool to assess risk of Heart diseases, metabolic disorders. Waist to height ratio calculates your body fat distribution.

Male Sexual Performance Score Worried about your sexual performance? Use this anonymous self-assessment screening test to calculate your impotence score and find out if you need to consult an expert doctor. Impotence affects approx. 40% of men who are 40.