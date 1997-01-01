medindia
How to Calculate Body Mass Index (BMI)

How to Calculate Body Mass Index (BMI)

The Body Mass Index (BMI)measures the weight status of your body in relation to the fat. It is a simple tool that helps to figure out the amount of excess body fat and the associated risks of carrying this extra weight. It can be applied to both men and women. It is advisable to use ‘Body Mass Index’ along with ‘Waist to Hip Ratio’ to get a complete picture of your weight status.
Enter the Details
Ethnicity*
Sex* Male Female
Select your Age*
Enter your Height *   cm   (or)  
Feet    Inches
Enter your Weight *  
* Required

BMI calculator may overestimate and underestimate for muscular body mass and athletic body respectively.



tophowtotips 

Nice way to get a BMI result!! In this link, you get the formula to calculate BMI on your fingers.

bethwalker85 

bmi calculator is a great other option!

BMIcalculator 

The Body Mass Index [BMI] is a range that is determined by your height and weight to know when you are underweight, whether your weight is perfect, whether you have to lose weight because you are overweight, or perhaps even obese.

