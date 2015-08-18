medindia
Indian Population Clock

Indian Population Clock

A dynamic population clock, is a real time clock that predicts the population of India, even as you read this sentence. It is constantly updated based on birth and death rates of the country. India and China together contribute to almost 40% of the world’s population. This means that 4 out of 10 people in the world are Indians and Chinese. Out of 7 billion people in the world, India accounts for 1.21 billion people which means that one out of every 6 people live in India.

Indian Population
(Live)

as at
at

INDIAN BIRTH AND DEATH RATES:

BIRTH RATEDEATH RATE
26 932 586 births per year 9 778 073 deaths per year
19.3 births/1,000 population 7.3 deaths/1,000 population
73,787 births per day 26,789 deaths per day
3,074 births each hour 1,116 deaths each hour
51 births each minute 19 deaths each minute
RATE OF INCREASE IN INDIAN POPULATION
Per Year 16,613,486
Per Month 13,84,457
Per Day 57,685
Per Hour 2,403
Per Second 1
Average life expectancy at birth is approximately 69 years.

FACTS ON INDIAN POPULATION:

India, is the world’s second most populous country with 1,336,191,444 (1.34 billion) people.
Approximately 17.85% of the world's population are Indians, which means 1 in every 6 people on Earth live in India.
By 2050, the population of India is estimated to reach 1.63 billion, overtaking the population of China.
India is expected to reach replacement level fertility (a population that exactly replaces itself from one generation to the next to sustain population levels). of 2.1 by 2020.
India’s yearly birth rate is much higher than the entire population of Australia.
There are 445 million students in India, which equals the total population of Russia, Pakistan and Indonesia put together.
By 2020, 64% of India’s population will reach the working age group with an average age of 29 years.
Aproximately 330 million Indians will be over 60 years of age by 2050.
India is second next to the USA when its comes to speaking English with around 125 million people speaking the language.
The population of India, at 1.21 billion as per the 2011 Census, is almost equal to the combined population of USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Japan put together.

QUOTES ON INDIAN POPULATION:

"On a finite planet, the optimum population providing the best quality of life for all, is clearly much smaller than the maximum, permitting bare survival. The more we are, the less for each; fewer people mean better lives." - Environmental activist Roger Martin
“It's coming home to roost over the next 50 years or so. It's not just climate change; it's sheer space, places to grow food for this enormous horde. Either we limit our population growth or the natural world will do it for us, and the natural world is doing it for us right now." - Sir David Attenborough

References

  • http://countrymeters.info/en/India
  • http://www.worldometers.info/world-population/india-population/
  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_India
  • http://www.indiaonlinepages.com/population/india-current-population.html
  • http://www.employmentnews24.com/population-of-india/
  • https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/in.html
  • http://www.who.int/countries/ind/en/
  • https://www.youthconnect.in/2015/08/18/13-insanely-shocking-facts-about-indias-population/

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
VenkatRamakrishnan 

Thank you for the information provided.

TheFirstIndian 

The increasing population can be strength when utilised properly..Considering the current scenario of corruption and deceptive politicians we can not say that the population is our strength.. The increasing population is the root cause for Corruption and lowered efficiency... so use Contraceptive and dont produce more than 2..(Anyways you cant afford them now..)Jai Hind....

WaniManzoorAdvocate 

I AM PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN.................
COME AND ENJOY IN INDIA
mANZOOR UL HAQ WANI

Soordas 

Kalidas01

You stupid moron...POPULATION INCREASE IS NOT A STRENGH OF A NATION!

You deluded nitwit...it is because of people like you..that we cannot get jobs anymore..cant ride in buses anymore...don't get electricity..water..prices of everything skyrocketing!

Increase in population is the BIGGEST PROBLEM IN INDIA!!

IT IS IMPERITIVE THAT WE STOP IT..otherwise that day is not far when some developed nation nukes us for good!

MGT37 

Faster Economic development is the biggest contraceptive. Emphasis on social development by the corporate sector will help in curtailing India's population growth. Although it may sound weird to some people, my 'mantra' to all Indians is one word i.e 'consume' as much as you can (materials or edible goods) and government policies will fall in line accordingly.

MGT

View all Comments (15)

