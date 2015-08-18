Indian Population Clock

A dynamic population clock, is a real time clock that predicts the population of India, even as you read this sentence. It is constantly updated based on birth and death rates of the country. India and China together contribute to almost 40% of the world’s population. This means that 4 out of 10 people in the world are Indians and Chinese. Out of 7 billion people in the world, India accounts for 1.21 billion people which means that one out of every 6 people live in India.
INDIAN BIRTH AND DEATH RATES:
|BIRTH RATE
|DEATH RATE
|26 932 586 births per year
|9 778 073 deaths per year
|19.3 births/1,000 population
| 7.3 deaths/1,000 population
|73,787 births per day
|26,789 deaths per day
| 3,074 births each hour
| 1,116 deaths each hour
|51 births each minute
| 19 deaths each minute
| RATE OF INCREASE IN INDIAN POPULATION
|Per Year
| 16,613,486
| Per Month
| 13,84,457
|Per Day
| 57,685
| Per Hour
| 2,403
| Per Second
| 1
Average life expectancy at birth is approximately 69 years.
FACTS ON INDIAN POPULATION:
|❖
|India, is the world’s second most populous country with 1,336,191,444 (1.34 billion) people.
|❖
|Approximately 17.85% of the world's population are Indians, which means 1 in every 6 people on Earth live in India.
|❖
|By 2050, the population of India is estimated to reach 1.63 billion, overtaking the population of China.
|❖
|India is expected to reach replacement level fertility (a population that exactly replaces itself from one generation to the next to sustain population levels). of 2.1 by 2020.
|❖
|India’s yearly birth rate is much higher than the entire population of Australia.
|❖
|There are 445 million students in India, which equals the total population of Russia, Pakistan and Indonesia put together.
|❖
|By 2020, 64% of India’s population will reach the working age group with an average age of 29 years.
|❖
|Aproximately 330 million Indians will be over 60 years of age by 2050.
|❖
|India is second next to the USA when its comes to speaking English with around 125 million people speaking the language.
|❖
|The population of India, at 1.21 billion as per the 2011 Census, is almost equal to the combined population of USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Japan put together.
QUOTES ON INDIAN POPULATION:
"On a finite planet, the optimum population providing the best quality of life for all, is clearly much smaller than the maximum, permitting bare survival. The more we are, the less for each; fewer people mean better lives." - Environmental activist Roger Martin
“It's coming home to roost over the next 50 years or so. It's not just climate change; it's sheer space, places to grow food for this enormous horde. Either we limit our population growth or the natural world will do it for us, and the natural world is doing it for us right now." - Sir David Attenborough
