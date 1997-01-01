medindia
Now, for the first time, you can actually test yourself to see if you are a selfie addict using Medindia’s Selfie Addiction Calculator. A mobile phone with camera plus a compulsive desire to photograph yourself and post it on social media is an addictive combination, sometimes deadly.
If a person is clicking too many self-photos or selfies each day and posting them on social media, the person could be suffering from selfitis, a modern day mental condition that needs medical attention. Selfie addicts, who are self-confessed attention seekers, do it to boost their confidence, improve their mood, store memories and to feel accepted in groups.

selfie

Medindia’s Selfie Addiction Calculator is a quick screening assessment tool based on a Selfie obsession behavior scale to take stock of the condition. Take the test to check if you are affected by selfitis.

BEFORE THE TEST

Selfie Addiction Calculator is a questionnaire consisting of 20 statements.  Please read through each statement and decide if you Agree or Disagree with each statement.

INTERESTING SELFIE FACTS

Danny Bowman is believed to be Britain’s first selfie addict
Selfitis treatment in UK is sought by more than 100 patients every year
Higher the hope to get more ‘likes’ on social media, higher the symptom of selfitis
The behavior of taking selfie could lead to brain problems especially those related to lack of confidence
Oxford English Dictionary elected the word “selfie” as “WORD OF THE YEAR 2013”
Studies link selfie obsession with low self-esteem and low confidence levels

sridharmedindiachemist 

Remarkable and Very Interesting Calculator

