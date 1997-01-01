Now, for the first time, you can actually test yourself to see if you are a selfie addict using Medindia’s Selfie Addiction Calculator. A mobile phone with camera plus a compulsive desire to photograph yourself and post it on social media is an addictive combination, sometimes deadly.

If a person is clicking too many self-photos or selfies each day and posting them on social media, the person could be suffering from selfitis, a modern day mental condition that needs medical attention. Selfie addicts, who are self-confessed attention seekers, do it to boost their confidence, improve their mood, store memories and to feel accepted in groups.