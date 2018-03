Holding the smartphone above your head and twisting your hand at weird angles to get that perfect selfie shot capturing your smile or mood may seem the most normal thing to do, especially among the youth. However recent studies seem to suggest that if this urge to click selfies and share it with the world is unchecked and out of control, it may indicate underlying mental health issues.



Selfie obsession or selfie disorder is the obsessive need of some persons to click photos of themselves on smartphones and post it on various social media. Psychologists and counselors warn that this may be a mental disorder and should be treated as such.





What are Possible Factors Contributing To Selfie Obsession?

Selfie taking enhances mood and helps to appreciate the environment better

To form good and happy memories of various experiences

Selfies are cherished possessions for future memories

Elevates social status and importance

Getting more likes and comments on social media

Creates a healthy competition among social circle

Making my selfie look better than others by using photo editing tools

Helps to be popular in social and friend’s circle

Gaining attention and notice and comments on social media

Makes me happy, less stressed and good about myself

Feel more confident and self-assured when taking selfies

Looking at my selfies in private makes me more confident

Feel accepted and respected only when I take and post selfies

Feel isolated if I do not indulge in taking and posting selfies

What are the Symptoms of Selfie Disorder?

Borderline - Clicking one’s photos at least three times a day but not posting them on social media.

- Clicking one’s photos at least three times a day but not posting them on social media. Acute - Taking self-pictures at least three times a day and posting all of them on social media.

- Taking self-pictures at least three times a day and posting all of them on social media. Chronic- Uncontrollable urge to take selfies continuously and posting them on social media more than six times in a day.

How Does Selfitis Affect Mental Health?

Loneliness

Unconscious cry for help

Obsessed with self and oblivious to other people’s opinions or needs

Highly attention seeking

Difficult relations with family and friends

Addiction tendencies

Lacking in confidence and feeling the need to “fit” in and gain approval

Suffering from stress

What is the Selfitis Behavior Scale?

Selfitis Questionnaire - 20 Statements to be Rated on a Scale of 1-5

Taking selfies gives me a good feeling to better enjoy my environment Sharing my selfies creates healthy competition with my friends and colleagues I gain enormous attention by sharing my selfies on social media I can reduce my stress level by taking selfies I feel confident when I capture a selfie I think my peer group accepts me better when I take selfies and share them on social media I can express myself more in my environment through selfies Taking different selfie poses helps increase my social status I feel I become more popular when I post my selfies on social media Taking more selfies improves my mood and makes me feel happy I become more positive about myself when I take selfies I become a significant member of my peer group through selfie postings Taking selfies provides better memories of the occasion and the experience I post frequent selfies to get more ‘likes’ and comments on social media By posting selfies, I expect my friends to appraise me Taking selfies changes my mood instantly I take more selfies and look at them privately to increase my confidence When I don’t take selfies, I feel detached from my peer group I take selfies as trophies for future memories I use photo editing tools to enhance my selfie to look better than others

Complications of Serious Selfie addiction

Broken relationships and loneliness

Tendency for other addictions as well

Putting oneself at risk of cyberbullying and trolling by frequent posting of selfies

Going to extreme lengths to secure validation of others, for example developing eating disorders to look thin and beautiful

Depression and risk of suicide

Psychopathic nature manifesting as taking dangerous selfies from edge of cliff, top of buildings, bridges

Selfie deaths – being run over, falling from heights while taking selfies

How do you Treat Selfie Disorder?

Ask yourself whether you need to carry your smartphone throughout the day and instead choose to have a basic phone to carry around

You should decide when and how to use your smartphone to benefit you

Decide to reduce the frequency of logins to social media, perhaps twice or thrice a week. Indulge in other enjoyable activities to resist the urge to keep visiting social media sites or reaching for your phone

Set realistic goals to achieve your targets. Give yourself time. Believe in yourself

Practice relaxation techniques and stress management

Seek your parents or well-wishers cooperation to help you achieve your goals and wean you away from your selfie habit

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)

Also referred to as selfitis thein awhich claimed that the American Psychiatric Association was considering the option of classifying this as a mental disorder.Theand interestingly in about two or three years, these studies appearand have even established a ‘Selfitis Behaviour Scale’ to assess the severity of the condition.Dr. Mark Griffiths, Distinguished Professor of Behavioral Addiction in Nottingham Trent University’s Psychology Department, who conducted asays, “Whilst the (original) story was revealed to be a hoax, it didn’t mean that the condition of selfitis didn’t exist. We have nowand developed the world’s firstto assess the condition.”Studies conducted have identifiedwith selfie obsession. These included the following -Selfie obsession disorder or selfitis is a strange urge to keep snapping pictures of oneself and sharing it on social media. Studies indicate that persons obsessed with selfie-taking may have an underlying mental health disorder and need to seek help. Depending on the severity of the condition,Persons obsessed with taking selfies may have one or more of the following emotional and mental health issues and may need medical help before things get out of handBased on questionnaires,– loneliness, attention seeking, self-centered, or narcissistic (love of self).Unless treated, the underlying personality traits and mental health issues may lead to more serious conditions such asThe Selfitis Behavior scale is aconsisting ofwhere the person(1 meaning “strongly disagree” and 5 meaning “strongly agree”), with a maximum score of 200. Afrom selfitis.Currently, no scientifically approved treatment for selfie obsession disorder exists. Some of the following measures may be tried to overcome the obsession. In some severe cases, psychological counseling and cognitive behavior therapy may be required.In more severe cases when the above measures do not yield the desired result it is necessary to seek specialist help.CBT is atype of psychotherapy, found to be effective in obsessive-compulsive disorders (OCD).a type of CBT therapy, involves exposing the person gradually to the object of obsession (smartphone in this instance) and teaching them to develop coping skills to avoid their instinctive response and the associated anxiety at not being able to indulge in the obsessive behavior.Sessions may be individual, family or group therapy sessions.ERP takes effort and practice, but the results can be rewarding - better quality, improved relations and a new outlook on life.Severe cases of selfie obsession may need a referral to a psychiatrist and medications as appropriate. Often ahave been found to offer maximum benefit in OCD. Other underlying mental disorders should be appropriately treated as well.In conclusion, although it may sound dramatic to refer to selfie obsession as a mental health disorder, several scientific studies have strengthened the validity of this claim. Like all things in life, using