Why These 14 Mental Disorders Overlap: Genes Tell a New Story

Mapping the genetic landscape across 14 psychiatric disorders



Psychiatric disorders are currently diagnosed based on symptoms rather than biological causes. This symptom-based approach often results in blurred boundaries between conditions, as many individuals experience more than one psychiatric disorder during their lifetime. Epidemiological data show that nearlymeet criteria for at least one psychiatric disorder, and comorbidity is common. A large new genetic study now provides strong biological evidence explaining why these overlaps occur ().The findings come from the landmark study titled, published in the journal. Researchers analyzed genetic data acrossto quantify how much inherited risk is shared and how much remains disorder-specific. The results show that most psychiatric conditions are linked by common genetic foundations rather than being entirely separate diseases.The study examined genome-wide association study (GWAS) summary statistics involving, making it one of the largest cross-disorder psychiatric genetic analyses to date. The disorders included, and multiplesuch as alcohol, cannabis, opioid use, and nicotine dependence.Using advanced statistical techniques, includingand, researchers identified. These factors explained, on average,for each disorder based on single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), demonstrating substantial biological overlap across diagnoses.The analysis revealed that psychiatric disorders cluster into biologically meaningful genetic families. These included internalizing disorders such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder, psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, neurodevelopmental conditions including autism and ADHD, compulsive disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder and anorexia nervosa, and substance use disorders involving alcohol, cannabis, opioids, and nicotine.Across these genetic families, researchers identifiedassociated with at least one cross-disorder factor. Notably,, indicating genes that increase vulnerability to multiple psychiatric conditions simultaneously.To determine what truly separates psychiatric disorders, researchers conductedcomparing pairs of conditions. The results showed that disorders belonging to the same genetic family exhibited. In contrast,were detected between disorders from different genetic groups.Most shared genetic variants acted in the, increasing risk across multiple disorders rather than producing opposing effects. One important exception was, which retained a relatively higher proportion of disorder-specific genetic variance compared with other conditions.Functional analyses linked different genetic clusters to distinct brain cell types and developmental pathways. Genes associated with psychotic disorders showed enrichment in, while internalizing disorders were linked to. Many pleiotropic genes demonstrated elevated expression during, highlighting early-life origins of psychiatric vulnerability.These findings support a move toward a morethat complements symptom-based diagnosis. Although a general genetic risk factor spans multiple disorders, the study confirms that disorder-specific biology remains essential for understanding symptom differences and guiding treatment strategies.This large-scale genetic study published inshows that psychiatric disorders share deep biological roots, explaining why mental health conditions frequently overlap. Mapping shared and distinct genetic pathways may improve diagnostic precision, reduce stigma, and accelerate the development of targeted, mechanism-based treatments.Source-Medindia