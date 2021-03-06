Selfie Campaign Creates Awareness About Covid Vaccine in Bhopal

Selfie campaign was launched on the social media by the families who were vaccinated to spread the awareness about the importance of vaccination in Bhopal, India on the lines of 'Mera Parivar Corona Mukt' campaign of the Madhya Pradesh government.



District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, Vikas Mishra, in a meeting with various departments said, the process of unlocking the state has begun from Tuesday. At present, there has been a decline in cases of Covid-19 infections. In order to further reduce Covid cases, it is necessary to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as consistent and proper wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and strictly following hygiene norms.

‘Appropriate Covid-19 measures should be taken, such as wearing proper face masks, maintaining social distancing and strictly following hygiene norms can help lower Covid-19 infections.’





ASHA and Anganwadi workers along with self-help groups in Bhopal district have been working continuously in this direction and efforts are on to seek the help of those working in non-governmental organisations to raise awareness through selfies.







According to Health department's plan, vaccination of people belonging to the high risk group is to be done on a priority basis. People from high risk groups such as housewives, vegetable vendors, cylinder suppliers, grocery stores workers, hawkers, milk vendors, hotel restaurant staff, hair salon workers, drivers, security guards, etc have to be vaccinated on a war footing basis.

Vaccine is currently the easiest way to protect an individual against Covid-19. People who have been vaccinated should serve as role models and motivate others to get vaccinated. Therefore, families who have got vaccinated have shared their photographs on social media on the lines of 'Mera Parivar Corona Mukt' campaign so that other people also get inspired and get themselves vaccinated.