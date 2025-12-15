Free HPV Vaccination for Girls to Begin in Tamil Nadu

TOP INSIGHT

#TamilNadu is set to make history by launching a free, statewide #HPV vaccination program for girls aged 9-14 by Jan 2026. The vaccine, which privately costs ~₹2,000 per dose, will be provided at no charge to 3.38 lakh girls. This is a transformative step in the fight against #cervicalcancer. #HPVVaccine #TNHealth #Jan2026