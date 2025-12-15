Free HPV Vaccination for Girls to Begin in Tamil Nadu

HPV vaccination protects against a common virus that causes cervical cancer, helping prevent cancer before it develops.
Tamil Nadu is set to become the first state in India to roll out a free statewide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme for adolescent girls, marking a major public health milestone in the fight against cervical cancer (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Hon'ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare announced that 3.38 lakh girl children in Tamil Nadu will benefit from the forthcoming HPVâ€“Cervical Cancer Vaccination Programme to be launched by the Hon'ble Chief Minister
Go to source). The initiative, announced by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, is expected to be launched by the end of January 2026 and will eventually cover all 38 districts of the state. The programme will begin in four districts—Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, and Dharmapuri—which have been identified as having a higher incidence of cervical cancer.
In the first phase, approximately 27,000 girls from these four districts will receive the initial dose of the vaccine. Once fully implemented, the programme is expected to benefit around 3.38 lakh girls across Tamil Nadu.
What Is the HPV Vaccine and Why It Matters for Cancer PreventionThe HPV vaccine protects against the human papillomavirus, a common virus that spreads through skin-to-skin or sexual contact and is the leading cause of cervical cancer.
It is also linked to other cancers, including vaginal, vulvar, anal, throat, and penile cancers. The vaccine is most effective when given before exposure to the virus, which is why it is recommended for girls (and boys) between 9 and 14 years of age. By preventing high-risk HPV infections, the vaccine significantly reduces the risk of cervical cancer later in life, making it a critical tool in cancer prevention and long-term public health.
The state government has allocated ₹36 crore for the rollout in its previous Budget. The programme will target girls aged 9 to 14 years, with each eligible child receiving two doses of the vaccine. Initially, the focus will be on girls aged 14 years, before expanding to cover the full age group.
“The tender process for procuring the vaccine has been completed, and we are in the final stages of formalities. Once procurement is done, the programme will be launched by the end of next month,” Subramanian said.
In the private market, a single dose of the HPV vaccine costs nearly ₹2,000, making the free public rollout a significant step toward equitable cancer prevention. HPV infection is a leading cause of cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers affecting women in India.
Tamil Nadu currently operates 2,600 Nambikkai Maiyams (Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres) and 81 Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centres. Subramanian said the state has taken strict action against unsafe practices such as illegal “blood art,” shutting down such establishments and strengthening monitoring of needle safety and disposal.
He added that sustained awareness campaigns are ongoing as the state works toward its goal of making Tamil Nadu free of HIV/AIDS by 2030.
Public health experts have welcomed the HPV vaccination rollout, calling it a transformative step that could significantly reduce cervical cancer incidence and set a model for other states to follow.
