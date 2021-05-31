by Hannah Joy on  May 31, 2021 at 11:51 AM Coronavirus News
Do People Have Faith in Covid Vaccines?
Yes, over 71% of the population in India were found to have faith in the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, reveals a new study.

Of them, 48.1 per cent people said they strongly believe the Covid vaccines will be effective, while 23.8 percent just agreed.

The IANS-CVoter Covid surevy was conducted between January 1 to May 27 with total of 56,685 participants. A total of 10.8 percent questioned the "effectiveness" the vaccines.


Covid Vaccine in India

The national data on the countrywide Covid immunization program has revealed that women have outnumbered men in availing the vaccine shots.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is developing anti-COVID vaccine, and a low-cost oxygen concentrator, said Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar.



Source: IANS

