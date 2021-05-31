Do People Have Faith in Covid Vaccines?

Yes, over 71% of the population in India were found to have faith in the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, reveals a new study.



Of them, 48.1 per cent people said they strongly believe the Covid vaccines will be effective, while 23.8 percent just agreed.

‘"IISc researchers are designing a low-cost and efficient oxygen concentrator and developing a vaccine for treating Covid patients," said Sudhakar after a virtual interaction with the state-run institute's Director Govindan Rangarajan.’

Coronavirus



The start of the year 2020 has an outbreak of a new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).



Coronavirus is a large (diameter of ~125 nm) positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope and are found mostly in animal species, such as bats, camels, cats, and cattle, in humans, and in some birds.



Coronavirus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The S protein attaches to and penetrates the host surface by binding the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) receptor.



Covid Vaccine in India



The national data on the countrywide Covid immunization program has revealed that women have outnumbered men in availing the vaccine shots.



The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is developing anti-COVID vaccine, and a low-cost oxygen concentrator, said Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar.







The IANS-CVoter Covid surevy was conducted between January 1 to May 27 with total of 56,685 participants. A total of 10.8 percent questioned the "effectiveness" the vaccines.