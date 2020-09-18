COVID Vaccines Of China Could be Ready by November

"I've felt quite good in the past few months, nothing abnormal. The process of inoculation did not cause any localized pain."
Almost five vaccine candidates developed by China have reached the crucial phase-3 stage, while Russia last month approved a COVID-19 vaccine before the completion of Phase-3 trials.
Wu said that she was hopeful about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine candidates developed by China.
"We expect them to remain effective for one to three years a (but) the results will need to be observed for a longer time," she said.
China's military received approval for using a COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics Inc. in June itself.
The approval for the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Ad5-nCoV) was granted by the Health Bureau of the Logistics Support Department of China's Central Military Commission on June 25, for one year.
Source: IANS