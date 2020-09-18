by Angela Mohan on  September 18, 2020 at 10:44 AM Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccines Of China Could be Ready by November
Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that chinese population may have access to local vaccines from November. During a programme telecast by state broadcaster CCTV this week, Wu Guizhen, the CDC's chief biosafety expert said that preparations are going on for some vaccines for mass production.

"I joined the experimental group and had a coronavirus shot in April," Wu said in the programme.

"I've felt quite good in the past few months, nothing abnormal. The process of inoculation did not cause any localized pain."


Almost five vaccine candidates developed by China have reached the crucial phase-3 stage, while Russia last month approved a COVID-19 vaccine before the completion of Phase-3 trials.

Wu said that she was hopeful about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine candidates developed by China.

"We expect them to remain effective for one to three years a (but) the results will need to be observed for a longer time," she said.

China's military received approval for using a COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics Inc. in June itself.

The approval for the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Ad5-nCoV) was granted by the Health Bureau of the Logistics Support Department of China's Central Military Commission on June 25, for one year.



